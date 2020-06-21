All apartments in Mountain View
363 Tyrella Avenue #C

363 Tyrella Avenue · (408) 720-0920 ext. 108
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

363 Tyrella Avenue, Mountain View, CA 94043
Moffett-Whisman

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 363 Tyrella Avenue #C · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 917 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
carport
pool
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Beautiful Mountain View Apartment! 2 Bed 1 Bath - Beautiful Mountain View Apartment! This upstairs unit is a 2 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment with over 900sq. Included is a balcony, a pool and laundry on site. Plenty of closet space for storage.The carport is just on the other side of the unit which has two places for extra storage and plenty of parking on the premises. Recently painted and located just moments from 101, 85 and 237. Excellent Schools!

1 mile away from downtown Mountain View, can walk to google guard campus with google shuttle station, Whisman Park and Stevens Creek Trail. In close proximity to many high-tech companies including Google and LinkedIn. Near the cross streets of W. Middlefield Road and N Shoreline Blvd. Close to Safeway Shopping Center and Shoreline Golf Links. No Pets & No Smoking.

Parking
Carport with storge units

Laundry
In Common

Heating
Floor Heating

Utilities
Water and Garbage paid by Owner

Schools(*Tenants to Verify*)
Huff Elementary School
Crittenden Middle School
Mountain View High School

If this doesn’t quite meet your needs, check out our other available properties at www.goaltos.com or give us a call at 408-720-0920.

(RLNE4086653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 363 Tyrella Avenue #C have any available units?
363 Tyrella Avenue #C has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 363 Tyrella Avenue #C have?
Some of 363 Tyrella Avenue #C's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 363 Tyrella Avenue #C currently offering any rent specials?
363 Tyrella Avenue #C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 363 Tyrella Avenue #C pet-friendly?
No, 363 Tyrella Avenue #C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mountain View.
Does 363 Tyrella Avenue #C offer parking?
Yes, 363 Tyrella Avenue #C does offer parking.
Does 363 Tyrella Avenue #C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 363 Tyrella Avenue #C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 363 Tyrella Avenue #C have a pool?
Yes, 363 Tyrella Avenue #C has a pool.
Does 363 Tyrella Avenue #C have accessible units?
No, 363 Tyrella Avenue #C does not have accessible units.
Does 363 Tyrella Avenue #C have units with dishwashers?
No, 363 Tyrella Avenue #C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 363 Tyrella Avenue #C have units with air conditioning?
No, 363 Tyrella Avenue #C does not have units with air conditioning.
