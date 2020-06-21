363 Tyrella Avenue #C

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool

Beautiful Mountain View Apartment! 2 Bed 1 Bath - Beautiful Mountain View Apartment! This upstairs unit is a 2 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment with over 900sq. Included is a balcony, a pool and laundry on site. Plenty of closet space for storage.The carport is just on the other side of the unit which has two places for extra storage and plenty of parking on the premises. Recently painted and located just moments from 101, 85 and 237. Excellent Schools!



1 mile away from downtown Mountain View, can walk to google guard campus with google shuttle station, Whisman Park and Stevens Creek Trail. In close proximity to many high-tech companies including Google and LinkedIn. Near the cross streets of W. Middlefield Road and N Shoreline Blvd. Close to Safeway Shopping Center and Shoreline Golf Links. No Pets & No Smoking.



Parking

Carport with storge units



Laundry

In Common



Heating

Floor Heating



Utilities

Water and Garbage paid by Owner



Schools(*Tenants to Verify*)

Huff Elementary School

Crittenden Middle School

Mountain View High School



If this doesn’t quite meet your needs, check out our other available properties at www.goaltos.com or give us a call at 408-720-0920.



(RLNE4086653)