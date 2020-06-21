363 Tyrella Avenue #C

Amenities
Beautiful Mountain View Apartment! 2 Bed 1 Bath - Beautiful Mountain View Apartment! This upstairs unit is a 2 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment with over 900sq. Included is a balcony, a pool and laundry on site. Plenty of closet space for storage.The carport is just on the other side of the unit which has two places for extra storage and plenty of parking on the premises. Recently painted and located just moments from 101, 85 and 237. Excellent Schools!
1 mile away from downtown Mountain View, can walk to google guard campus with google shuttle station, Whisman Park and Stevens Creek Trail. In close proximity to many high-tech companies including Google and LinkedIn. Near the cross streets of W. Middlefield Road and N Shoreline Blvd. Close to Safeway Shopping Center and Shoreline Golf Links. No Pets & No Smoking.
Parking
Carport with storge units
Laundry
In Common
Heating
Floor Heating
Utilities
Water and Garbage paid by Owner
Schools(*Tenants to Verify*)
Huff Elementary School
Crittenden Middle School
Mountain View High School
