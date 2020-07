The Village Residences

Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned. One reserved garage parking space is included in your monthly rent. We offer underground parking in our access-controlled parking garage. Additional parking may be rented for $100/mo. for a single space and $150/mo. for a tandem space, based on availability. EV parking is also available, based on availability for $150/mo. Other, assigned. One reserved garage parking space is included in your monthly rent. We offer underground parking in our access-controlled parking garage. Additional parking may be rented for $100/mo. for a single space and $150/mo. for a tandem space, based on availability. EV parking is also available, based on availability for $150/mo.