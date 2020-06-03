All apartments in Mountain View
305 Easy St 13

305 Easy Street · (650) 218-6577
Location

305 Easy Street, Mountain View, CA 94043
Moffett-Whisman

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 13 · Avail. now

$2,625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Private, Spacious - beautify upgraded near Google - Property Id: 248950

Time to spread out a little!
Our big spacious 16 unit property is laid out over a large 1 acre property. Lots of room for easy social distancing.
Around large courtyard with pool and grass areas and on site laundry facility....2 car covered parking.

Very rare!
Quiet 2nd. floor, private end unit.
No shared walls, or units above/below.
QUIET....XL Location....no traffic sounds!

Close t/Google, NASA, MS, LinkedIn, Symantec etc. Small, friendly aesthetically appealing apt. community of working professionals and families
Quiet street, w/beautiful city park, play structures, BBQ, open space, Tennis courts, steps f/Hetch-Hetchy walking/bike trail to Google, etc.
Beautifully upgraded
All big rms. Great f/ROOMMATES too
Tile bath flr, gorgeous new carpeting
Crown moldings
Master w/Walk-in closet
Sparkling pool

*Excellent management, great neighbors too!...priceless!
1 yr. lease w/strong financials
Sec. Deposit
No pets No smoking

Thank you for interest in our beautiful apartment community.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248950
Property Id 248950

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5736895)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Easy St 13 have any available units?
305 Easy St 13 has a unit available for $2,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 305 Easy St 13 have?
Some of 305 Easy St 13's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Easy St 13 currently offering any rent specials?
305 Easy St 13 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Easy St 13 pet-friendly?
No, 305 Easy St 13 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mountain View.
Does 305 Easy St 13 offer parking?
Yes, 305 Easy St 13 does offer parking.
Does 305 Easy St 13 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Easy St 13 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Easy St 13 have a pool?
Yes, 305 Easy St 13 has a pool.
Does 305 Easy St 13 have accessible units?
No, 305 Easy St 13 does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Easy St 13 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 Easy St 13 has units with dishwashers.
Does 305 Easy St 13 have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 Easy St 13 does not have units with air conditioning.
