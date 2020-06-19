All apartments in Mountain View
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:20 AM

1940 California Street

1940 California Street · (408) 903-7134
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1940 California Street, Mountain View, CA 94040
San Antonio

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
carport
pool
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Please contact Trudy at (408) 903-7134, for scheduling a tour and any questions between 8am-8pm.Great Location! Great Space! Pool! FaceTime & Zoom Tours Available!! WELCOME To The Willow Apartments

Tours via FaceTime or Zoom - LIVE with the Manager, Your Questions Answered!! Call or Text today to book a tour, or to visit our property in person. With COVID-19, we will adhere to the local County and State "social distancing" guidelines & protocols.

This upstairs unit features large rooms, dual pane windows, curtains, newer carpet. We do have a NO Pet Policy. Every apartment has one assigned carport and storage locker. Rent includes water and garbage.

The location on California Street has easy access to Highways 85, 101, 237, & 280. Cal-Train, Light Rail, Bus Lines, Shuttle Routes, and Downtown Castro Street are all close by. Neighboring in Palo Alto is the Stanford Shopping Center, Hospital, and University.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1940 California Street have any available units?
1940 California Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mountain View, CA.
What amenities does 1940 California Street have?
Some of 1940 California Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1940 California Street currently offering any rent specials?
1940 California Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1940 California Street pet-friendly?
No, 1940 California Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mountain View.
Does 1940 California Street offer parking?
Yes, 1940 California Street does offer parking.
Does 1940 California Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1940 California Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1940 California Street have a pool?
Yes, 1940 California Street has a pool.
Does 1940 California Street have accessible units?
No, 1940 California Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1940 California Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1940 California Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1940 California Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1940 California Street does not have units with air conditioning.
