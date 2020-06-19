1940 California Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool

Please contact Trudy at (408) 903-7134, for scheduling a tour and any questions between 8am-8pm.Great Location! Great Space! Pool! FaceTime & Zoom Tours Available!! WELCOME To The Willow Apartments



Tours via FaceTime or Zoom - LIVE with the Manager, Your Questions Answered!! Call or Text today to book a tour, or to visit our property in person. With COVID-19, we will adhere to the local County and State "social distancing" guidelines & protocols.



This upstairs unit features large rooms, dual pane windows, curtains, newer carpet. We do have a NO Pet Policy. Every apartment has one assigned carport and storage locker. Rent includes water and garbage.



The location on California Street has easy access to Highways 85, 101, 237, & 280. Cal-Train, Light Rail, Bus Lines, Shuttle Routes, and Downtown Castro Street are all close by. Neighboring in Palo Alto is the Stanford Shopping Center, Hospital, and University.