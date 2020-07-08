28641 Deepcreek

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Beautiful Canyon Crest Home with so many extras!! This model has been expanded by approximately 1300 sq. feet. Must see to appreciate all the details that went into this home. Kitchen has been remodeled with granite counters, custom built-ins, 6 burner stove top, custom built-in refrigerator. Recessed lighting, Crown molding, Custom wrought iron staircase. Three car garage with lots of storage. Home is located in a guard gated community with lots of amenities, including a clubhouse, tennis courts, pools, gym, basketball court, BBQ area, and a nice playgroud. Also has Lake Mission Viejo access.