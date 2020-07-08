All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated October 1 2019 at 6:52 PM

28641 Deepcreek

28641 Deepcreek · No Longer Available
Location

28641 Deepcreek, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Canyon Estates

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Beautiful Canyon Crest Home with so many extras!! This model has been expanded by approximately 1300 sq. feet. Must see to appreciate all the details that went into this home. Kitchen has been remodeled with granite counters, custom built-ins, 6 burner stove top, custom built-in refrigerator. Recessed lighting, Crown molding, Custom wrought iron staircase. Three car garage with lots of storage. Home is located in a guard gated community with lots of amenities, including a clubhouse, tennis courts, pools, gym, basketball court, BBQ area, and a nice playgroud. Also has Lake Mission Viejo access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28641 Deepcreek have any available units?
28641 Deepcreek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 28641 Deepcreek have?
Some of 28641 Deepcreek's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28641 Deepcreek currently offering any rent specials?
28641 Deepcreek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28641 Deepcreek pet-friendly?
No, 28641 Deepcreek is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 28641 Deepcreek offer parking?
Yes, 28641 Deepcreek offers parking.
Does 28641 Deepcreek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28641 Deepcreek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28641 Deepcreek have a pool?
Yes, 28641 Deepcreek has a pool.
Does 28641 Deepcreek have accessible units?
No, 28641 Deepcreek does not have accessible units.
Does 28641 Deepcreek have units with dishwashers?
No, 28641 Deepcreek does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28641 Deepcreek have units with air conditioning?
No, 28641 Deepcreek does not have units with air conditioning.

