28133 ALAVA

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool pool table shuffle board hot tub tennis court

Immaculate home on a corner lot with a ton of recent upgrades. Possibly the best rental home on the market. This home offers two bedrooms plus a huge loft and three bathrooms. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and newer appliances. Newer wood floors and carpet throughout. Freshly painted throughout. New plumbing fixtures in both downstairs bathrooms. The loft is large enough for a home office or guest bedroom with private bath. Balcony/deck off the loft. This home is very light and bright. A beautiful place to call home. Community is spread throughout 484 acres with mature trees & beautiful hills. Association offers two recreation center which offers pool, spa, club house, tennis, gym, paddle tennis, shuffleboard courts, billiards & much more. Trash pickup & outside painting are covered by the association. This is a 55+ community that one resident must be 55 years & older & the rest of the residents have to be 45 years & older.