Last updated December 9 2019 at 2:39 AM

28133 ALAVA

28133 Alava · No Longer Available
Location

28133 Alava, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Casta del Sol

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
hot tub
tennis court
Immaculate home on a corner lot with a ton of recent upgrades. Possibly the best rental home on the market. This home offers two bedrooms plus a huge loft and three bathrooms. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and newer appliances. Newer wood floors and carpet throughout. Freshly painted throughout. New plumbing fixtures in both downstairs bathrooms. The loft is large enough for a home office or guest bedroom with private bath. Balcony/deck off the loft. This home is very light and bright. A beautiful place to call home. Community is spread throughout 484 acres with mature trees & beautiful hills. Association offers two recreation center which offers pool, spa, club house, tennis, gym, paddle tennis, shuffleboard courts, billiards & much more. Trash pickup & outside painting are covered by the association. This is a 55+ community that one resident must be 55 years & older & the rest of the residents have to be 45 years & older.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28133 ALAVA have any available units?
28133 ALAVA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 28133 ALAVA have?
Some of 28133 ALAVA's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28133 ALAVA currently offering any rent specials?
28133 ALAVA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28133 ALAVA pet-friendly?
No, 28133 ALAVA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 28133 ALAVA offer parking?
Yes, 28133 ALAVA offers parking.
Does 28133 ALAVA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28133 ALAVA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28133 ALAVA have a pool?
Yes, 28133 ALAVA has a pool.
Does 28133 ALAVA have accessible units?
No, 28133 ALAVA does not have accessible units.
Does 28133 ALAVA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28133 ALAVA has units with dishwashers.
Does 28133 ALAVA have units with air conditioning?
No, 28133 ALAVA does not have units with air conditioning.
