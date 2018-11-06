28062 Singleleaf

Amenities

Walk into this “feels like” new sunny bright home in a wonderful central location and friendly quite neighborhood. This 4 bedrooms, 3 bath home was completely renovated!!! Sunlit & bright interior. Open floor plan has vaulted ceiling in formal living & dining room. Designer light fixtures through out. Brand new kitchen includes top quality quartzite leathered Tag Mohall’s counter top complemented with light color subway back splash tiles. Large stainless steel farmer sink, garden window, Susie lazy corner cabinets, spice racks, pull out trash cabinet, new stainless steel appliance, and more… Kitchen is open to a family room with large fireplace tiled w desert gold waterfall stone. Sliding glass door open to a large & private back yard. Downstairs bedroom, new bathroom and inside laundry... 3 bedrooms 2 baths upstairs. All bathrooms have been completely renovated with quality designer tiles. Freshly painted, new large baseboards, new interior doors. Too many items to list.. Come & see! New exterior classic color paint combination, new garage door, new landscape & more... Great location on a quite single loaded street. Hill Top, City & Mountain View. Private large lot. Member of the Mission Viejo Lake. This is a prime location in North Mission Viejo, close to shopping, parks, 241 toll roads, close to schools.