Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

28062 Singleleaf

28062 Singleleaf · No Longer Available
Location

28062 Singleleaf, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Pinecrest

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Walk into this “feels like” new sunny bright home in a wonderful central location and friendly quite neighborhood. This 4 bedrooms, 3 bath home was completely renovated!!! Sunlit & bright interior. Open floor plan has vaulted ceiling in formal living & dining room. Designer light fixtures through out. Brand new kitchen includes top quality quartzite leathered Tag Mohall’s counter top complemented with light color subway back splash tiles. Large stainless steel farmer sink, garden window, Susie lazy corner cabinets, spice racks, pull out trash cabinet, new stainless steel appliance, and more… Kitchen is open to a family room with large fireplace tiled w desert gold waterfall stone. Sliding glass door open to a large & private back yard. Downstairs bedroom, new bathroom and inside laundry... 3 bedrooms 2 baths upstairs. All bathrooms have been completely renovated with quality designer tiles. Freshly painted, new large baseboards, new interior doors. Too many items to list.. Come & see! New exterior classic color paint combination, new garage door, new landscape & more... Great location on a quite single loaded street. Hill Top, City & Mountain View. Private large lot. Member of the Mission Viejo Lake. This is a prime location in North Mission Viejo, close to shopping, parks, 241 toll roads, close to schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28062 Singleleaf have any available units?
28062 Singleleaf doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 28062 Singleleaf have?
Some of 28062 Singleleaf's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28062 Singleleaf currently offering any rent specials?
28062 Singleleaf isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28062 Singleleaf pet-friendly?
No, 28062 Singleleaf is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 28062 Singleleaf offer parking?
Yes, 28062 Singleleaf does offer parking.
Does 28062 Singleleaf have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28062 Singleleaf does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28062 Singleleaf have a pool?
No, 28062 Singleleaf does not have a pool.
Does 28062 Singleleaf have accessible units?
No, 28062 Singleleaf does not have accessible units.
Does 28062 Singleleaf have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28062 Singleleaf has units with dishwashers.
Does 28062 Singleleaf have units with air conditioning?
No, 28062 Singleleaf does not have units with air conditioning.
