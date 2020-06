Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan microwave range

Former model home with great views. Beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home. This close to 2200 sq. ft. townhome (feels like a SFR) features good use of space for entertaining and relaxing. The kitchen, which has a solarium retractable window in the kitchen nook, flows into a family room with firepalce. Both the living room and dining room have French doors leading onto a sun porch with panoramic city views. The master bedroom has French doors leading to another deck and features a large bath and walk-in- closet. This home is light and bright and has a sky light. This is a great community and you are few blocks from Lake Mission Viego to which you have access.