Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
27461 Glenwood Drive
Last updated February 26 2020 at 9:29 AM

27461 Glenwood Drive

27461 Glenwood Drive · No Longer Available
Mission Viejo
Cheap Places
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Apartments under $2,000
Location

27461 Glenwood Drive, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Pacific Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Stunning executive home located in Pacific Hills. Home features huge gourmet kitchen with marble floors and garden windows. Formal dining, breakfast area, light and bright with cathedral ceilings. The family room has a wet bar. Den downstairs can be used as a bedroom without a closet and has a full bath inside. Additional half bath down and laundry room. Master has large dressing area and deck. French doors downstairs lead to a fenced yard. Gardener included. Convenient location close to shopping. Call today for an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27461 Glenwood Drive have any available units?
27461 Glenwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
Is 27461 Glenwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
27461 Glenwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27461 Glenwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 27461 Glenwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 27461 Glenwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 27461 Glenwood Drive offers parking.
Does 27461 Glenwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27461 Glenwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27461 Glenwood Drive have a pool?
No, 27461 Glenwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 27461 Glenwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 27461 Glenwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 27461 Glenwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 27461 Glenwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27461 Glenwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 27461 Glenwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

