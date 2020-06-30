27461 Glenwood Drive

Amenities

Stunning executive home located in Pacific Hills. Home features huge gourmet kitchen with marble floors and garden windows. Formal dining, breakfast area, light and bright with cathedral ceilings. The family room has a wet bar. Den downstairs can be used as a bedroom without a closet and has a full bath inside. Additional half bath down and laundry room. Master has large dressing area and deck. French doors downstairs lead to a fenced yard. Gardener included. Convenient location close to shopping. Call today for an appointment.