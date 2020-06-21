All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

27450 Jasmine Avenue

27450 Jasmine Avenue
Location

27450 Jasmine Avenue, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Emerald Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Don't miss the opportunity for this Outstanding Mission Viejo VIEW HOME! This End-Unit Townhome is in a very tranquil location within the community of Emerald Pointe. Boasting PANORAMIC Hills and City Lights Views, Fully Remodeled Kitchen, Bathroom vanities and fixtures, this place has it all. Newer Laminated Flooring upstairs, NO CARPET ANYWHERE! 2 Full Bathrooms upstairs and 1 half bath downstairs with new quarts counters and upgraded vanities, Inside Laundry room off the kitchen is very convenient including newer washer and dryer. Finally a large 2 car garage with additional storage space if you need. The community amenities include POOL and SPA plus LAKE MISSION VIEJO PRIVILEGES.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27450 Jasmine Avenue have any available units?
27450 Jasmine Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 27450 Jasmine Avenue have?
Some of 27450 Jasmine Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27450 Jasmine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
27450 Jasmine Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27450 Jasmine Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 27450 Jasmine Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 27450 Jasmine Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 27450 Jasmine Avenue does offer parking.
Does 27450 Jasmine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27450 Jasmine Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27450 Jasmine Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 27450 Jasmine Avenue has a pool.
Does 27450 Jasmine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 27450 Jasmine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 27450 Jasmine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27450 Jasmine Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 27450 Jasmine Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 27450 Jasmine Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
