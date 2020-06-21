27450 Jasmine Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool garage hot tub

Don't miss the opportunity for this Outstanding Mission Viejo VIEW HOME! This End-Unit Townhome is in a very tranquil location within the community of Emerald Pointe. Boasting PANORAMIC Hills and City Lights Views, Fully Remodeled Kitchen, Bathroom vanities and fixtures, this place has it all. Newer Laminated Flooring upstairs, NO CARPET ANYWHERE! 2 Full Bathrooms upstairs and 1 half bath downstairs with new quarts counters and upgraded vanities, Inside Laundry room off the kitchen is very convenient including newer washer and dryer. Finally a large 2 car garage with additional storage space if you need. The community amenities include POOL and SPA plus LAKE MISSION VIEJO PRIVILEGES.