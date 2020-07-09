27285 Viana

Amenities

Panoramic View, Pool, Spa and a great location. Look at me I am gorgeous and totally remodeled in 2020. Brand New Kitchen Cabinets with a Beautiful Island and Quartz Countertops, Flooring, Paint inside and out. 5 bedrooms, 1 bedroom and bathroom is downstairs for guest, 3 total bathrooms. Large balcony with a beautiful view for morning breakfasts. Family room with Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, Breakfast Nook, Inside Laundry Room. All New Insulated Windows and Patio Doors. Please check out the pictures and enjoy the virtual clips.