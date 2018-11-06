All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM

26938 Carnelian

26938 Carnelian · No Longer Available
Location

26938 Carnelian, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location is Everything. This remodeled upper unit 2 bedroom and 1 bath home will not disappoint. The moment you walk in you will notice the bamboo wood flooring throughout this light and bright carriage unit. The second room can be used as a spare bedroom, office or dining room. The remodeled kitchen is highlighted with Granite counter tops,recessed lighting,tile back splash and new stainless steel appliances. The HVAC unit is newer and water heater as well. The over-sized master bathroom is bright and has a walk in closet. The bathroom has been remodeled with full bath and granite counter tops. Enjoy a quiet night on the patio with amazing sunsets and a cool breeze. This unit also comes with a detached one car garage and permits for two parking spots. Enjoy the lifestyle of Mission Viejo with its membership to the beautiful lake and walking distance to Mission Viejo Mall. Welcome Home!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26938 Carnelian have any available units?
26938 Carnelian doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 26938 Carnelian have?
Some of 26938 Carnelian's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26938 Carnelian currently offering any rent specials?
26938 Carnelian is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26938 Carnelian pet-friendly?
No, 26938 Carnelian is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 26938 Carnelian offer parking?
Yes, 26938 Carnelian offers parking.
Does 26938 Carnelian have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26938 Carnelian does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26938 Carnelian have a pool?
No, 26938 Carnelian does not have a pool.
Does 26938 Carnelian have accessible units?
No, 26938 Carnelian does not have accessible units.
Does 26938 Carnelian have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26938 Carnelian has units with dishwashers.
Does 26938 Carnelian have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 26938 Carnelian has units with air conditioning.
