26938 Carnelian

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Location is Everything. This remodeled upper unit 2 bedroom and 1 bath home will not disappoint. The moment you walk in you will notice the bamboo wood flooring throughout this light and bright carriage unit. The second room can be used as a spare bedroom, office or dining room. The remodeled kitchen is highlighted with Granite counter tops,recessed lighting,tile back splash and new stainless steel appliances. The HVAC unit is newer and water heater as well. The over-sized master bathroom is bright and has a walk in closet. The bathroom has been remodeled with full bath and granite counter tops. Enjoy a quiet night on the patio with amazing sunsets and a cool breeze. This unit also comes with a detached one car garage and permits for two parking spots. Enjoy the lifestyle of Mission Viejo with its membership to the beautiful lake and walking distance to Mission Viejo Mall. Welcome Home!!!!