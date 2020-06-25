All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like 26926 Poppy Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
26926 Poppy Place
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:46 AM

26926 Poppy Place

26926 Poppy Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

26926 Poppy Pl, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Emerald Point

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
26926 Poppy Place Available 06/17/19 - Check out this beautiful townhome! 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths, all in a wonderful community called Emerald Pointe near nature trails and hiking! You notice the neutral designer paint w/ contrasting white baseboards. The ceramic tile floors downstairs sparkle, as do the brand-new stainless steel appliances, new cabinets and granite counters in the kitchen! The downstairs is loaded with recessed lights in the dining room and kitchen! A lighted ceiling fan helps to keep you cool in the living room, or you can enjoy the fireplace on those cold winter nights! Lots of windows in the front of the home let in loads of natural light! 2 car attached garage w/ Garage door opener, sectional insulated garage door, and washer/dryer hook-ups! Upstairs you have brand-new neutral carpeting through-out! And a beautiful master suite, complete w/ vaulted ceilings, a lighted ceiling fan, new cabinets with dual sinks, granite counters, a huge roman tub, and a walk-in closet to die for! The secondary bedrooms are also large, one even having vaulted ceilings!

(RLNE3702848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26926 Poppy Place have any available units?
26926 Poppy Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 26926 Poppy Place have?
Some of 26926 Poppy Place's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26926 Poppy Place currently offering any rent specials?
26926 Poppy Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26926 Poppy Place pet-friendly?
No, 26926 Poppy Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 26926 Poppy Place offer parking?
Yes, 26926 Poppy Place offers parking.
Does 26926 Poppy Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26926 Poppy Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26926 Poppy Place have a pool?
Yes, 26926 Poppy Place has a pool.
Does 26926 Poppy Place have accessible units?
No, 26926 Poppy Place does not have accessible units.
Does 26926 Poppy Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 26926 Poppy Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26926 Poppy Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 26926 Poppy Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr
Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Mission Viejo Apartments under $2,000Mission Viejo Cheap Places
Mission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CASan Marcos, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside