Mission Viejo, CA
26881 Recodo Lane
Last updated February 1 2020 at 8:23 PM

26881 Recodo Lane

26881 Recodo Lane · No Longer Available
Location

26881 Recodo Lane, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
fire pit
parking
hot tub
BEAUTIFUL, immaculate and TURNKEY home UPGRADED from head to toe! HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS in UPGRADES! UPGRADES include new; Baseboards, durable designer laminate flooring, PREMIUM carpet, recessed lighting, mirrored closet doors throughout, 6 panel interior doors throughout, electrical plugs/switches, ceiling fans, blinds, fresh paint inside and out, stacked stone accents and exterior lighting. Walk through the double door entry to find an OPEN, LIGHT AND BRIGHT floor plan with ample natural light. Oversized cooks kitchen perfect for entertaining large groups! Kitchen boasts BRAND-NEW cabinetry w/ crown molding and DESIGNER handles, QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS, DOUBLE OVEN, induction cooktop, microwave and recessed lighting. Downstairs hall bath with unique bowl sink, NEW vanity w/ quartz countertop, framed mirror and new lighting. Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms and an updated hall bath. Hall bath with new; CUSTOM TILED SHOWER, large vanity w/ QUARTZ COUNTERTOP, framed mirror and fixtures. SPA LIKE MASTER BATHROOM with new; large CUSTOM TILED SHOWER with DUAL SHOWER HEADS, frameless glass enclosure, duel vanity, DESIGNER FIXTURES, recessed lighting and separate water closet. TWO LARGE CLOSETS IN MASTER BEDROOM. Custom stacked stone fireplace. Downstairs with large bedroom (could be office). UPDATED WINDOWS. Professionally landscaped with fresh sod/plants. SPACIOUS BACKYARD with firepit. Close proximity to the 5 freeway, shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26881 Recodo Lane have any available units?
26881 Recodo Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 26881 Recodo Lane have?
Some of 26881 Recodo Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26881 Recodo Lane currently offering any rent specials?
26881 Recodo Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26881 Recodo Lane pet-friendly?
No, 26881 Recodo Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 26881 Recodo Lane offer parking?
Yes, 26881 Recodo Lane offers parking.
Does 26881 Recodo Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26881 Recodo Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26881 Recodo Lane have a pool?
No, 26881 Recodo Lane does not have a pool.
Does 26881 Recodo Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 26881 Recodo Lane has accessible units.
Does 26881 Recodo Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26881 Recodo Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 26881 Recodo Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 26881 Recodo Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
