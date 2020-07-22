26881 Recodo Lane

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan fire pit hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven recently renovated Property Amenities accessible fire pit parking hot tub

BEAUTIFUL, immaculate and TURNKEY home UPGRADED from head to toe! HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS in UPGRADES! UPGRADES include new; Baseboards, durable designer laminate flooring, PREMIUM carpet, recessed lighting, mirrored closet doors throughout, 6 panel interior doors throughout, electrical plugs/switches, ceiling fans, blinds, fresh paint inside and out, stacked stone accents and exterior lighting. Walk through the double door entry to find an OPEN, LIGHT AND BRIGHT floor plan with ample natural light. Oversized cooks kitchen perfect for entertaining large groups! Kitchen boasts BRAND-NEW cabinetry w/ crown molding and DESIGNER handles, QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS, DOUBLE OVEN, induction cooktop, microwave and recessed lighting. Downstairs hall bath with unique bowl sink, NEW vanity w/ quartz countertop, framed mirror and new lighting. Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms and an updated hall bath. Hall bath with new; CUSTOM TILED SHOWER, large vanity w/ QUARTZ COUNTERTOP, framed mirror and fixtures. SPA LIKE MASTER BATHROOM with new; large CUSTOM TILED SHOWER with DUAL SHOWER HEADS, frameless glass enclosure, duel vanity, DESIGNER FIXTURES, recessed lighting and separate water closet. TWO LARGE CLOSETS IN MASTER BEDROOM. Custom stacked stone fireplace. Downstairs with large bedroom (could be office). UPDATED WINDOWS. Professionally landscaped with fresh sod/plants. SPACIOUS BACKYARD with firepit. Close proximity to the 5 freeway, shopping and restaurants.