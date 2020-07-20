26716 Alamanda

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage tennis court

This beautiful, turnkey home with high ceilings is located on a quiet street in the heart of Mission Viejo! This 2,300 sq. ft., 3 bedroom (all upstairs), has a freshly painted interior with all wood floors throughout, plus a 2-car garage and driveway. The home is naturally light and bright with many windows. The upgraded kitchen features granite countertoops, upgraded appliances and the kitchen island opening into the family room with a fireplace and the formal dining room opening to the backyard. The master bedroom has a fireplace and the master bath is upgraded with a large walk-in shower and walk-in closet. Very easy to maintain wraparound backyard with an avocado and grapefruit tree. This location is the BEST! Walking distance to shopping and dining. Tenants can also become members of nearby club which offers large pool with kiddy pool, 2 Tennis Courts, a gym, and parks. Refrigerator & Gardener Included plus Mission Viejo Lake Membership included.