Last updated August 27 2019 at 3:07 AM

26716 Alamanda

26716 Alamanda · No Longer Available
Location

26716 Alamanda, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Listing Agent: Julie Moran (949) 466-4409
This beautiful, turnkey home with high ceilings is located on a quiet street in the heart of Mission Viejo! This 2,300 sq. ft., 3 bedroom (all upstairs), has a freshly painted interior with all wood floors throughout, plus a 2-car garage and driveway. The home is naturally light and bright with many windows. The upgraded kitchen features granite countertoops, upgraded appliances and the kitchen island opening into the family room with a fireplace and the formal dining room opening to the backyard. The master bedroom has a fireplace and the master bath is upgraded with a large walk-in shower and walk-in closet. Very easy to maintain wraparound backyard with an avocado and grapefruit tree. This location is the BEST! Walking distance to shopping and dining. Tenants can also become members of nearby club which offers large pool with kiddy pool, 2 Tennis Courts, a gym, and parks. Refrigerator & Gardener Included plus Mission Viejo Lake Membership included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26716 Alamanda have any available units?
26716 Alamanda doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 26716 Alamanda have?
Some of 26716 Alamanda's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26716 Alamanda currently offering any rent specials?
26716 Alamanda is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26716 Alamanda pet-friendly?
No, 26716 Alamanda is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 26716 Alamanda offer parking?
Yes, 26716 Alamanda offers parking.
Does 26716 Alamanda have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26716 Alamanda does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26716 Alamanda have a pool?
Yes, 26716 Alamanda has a pool.
Does 26716 Alamanda have accessible units?
No, 26716 Alamanda does not have accessible units.
Does 26716 Alamanda have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26716 Alamanda has units with dishwashers.
Does 26716 Alamanda have units with air conditioning?
No, 26716 Alamanda does not have units with air conditioning.
