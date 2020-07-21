26182 Camino Adelanto

Amenities

This single level home with RV access features a gourmet kitchen, new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and gorgeous stacked glass back splash. You will also find 3 spacious bedrooms with new carpet and 2 upgraded bathrooms. Rich wood flooring throughout the entry and living room and details such as ceiling fans, recessed lighting and hide a screen doors make this home unlike most rentals. Functional floor-plan with add-on to allow an extra family room, office space and the master suite added to the rear of the home. The master suite offers a huge cedar lined walk in closet and separate en suite bathroom with a rain shower head and walk in stone shower. Keep warm by the fireplace in the living room, take a dip in the hot tub outside or relax around the built in fire-pit. There's a 2 car attached garage and plenty of room to park in the driveway!Don't miss this opportunity to live in this highly sought after neighborhood in Mission Viejo. Close to the 5 freeway, shopping centers and located in one of the best school districts in Orange County, Saddleback Valley Unified. Includes Lake Mission Viejo privileges. Available now!