26156 Los Viveros

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher microwave range

Available for immediate occupancy and centrally located in the city of Mission Viejo sits this nice 2 bedroom open-floorplan condo. It features a large living room with cathedral ceilings and tile floors that opens to a lovely balcony with view of the park, trees and city lights. The cozy and bright kitchen granite counters, tile floors and a window with views of the hills. Recent interior paint, good-sized bedrooms with laminate flooring. Washer and dryer included as well as lockable storage adjacent to the front door. Short distance to the Mission Viejo Lake. Close to shopping, schools and quick access to Highway 5 freeways. Won’t last long!