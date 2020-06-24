All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated July 19 2019

26156 Los Viveros

Location

26156 Los Viveros, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
Available for immediate occupancy and centrally located in the city of Mission Viejo sits this nice 2 bedroom open-floorplan condo. It features a large living room with cathedral ceilings and tile floors that opens to a lovely balcony with view of the park, trees and city lights. The cozy and bright kitchen granite counters, tile floors and a window with views of the hills. Recent interior paint, good-sized bedrooms with laminate flooring. Washer and dryer included as well as lockable storage adjacent to the front door. Short distance to the Mission Viejo Lake. Close to shopping, schools and quick access to Highway 5 freeways. Won’t last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26156 Los Viveros have any available units?
26156 Los Viveros doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 26156 Los Viveros have?
Some of 26156 Los Viveros's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26156 Los Viveros currently offering any rent specials?
26156 Los Viveros is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26156 Los Viveros pet-friendly?
No, 26156 Los Viveros is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 26156 Los Viveros offer parking?
No, 26156 Los Viveros does not offer parking.
Does 26156 Los Viveros have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26156 Los Viveros offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26156 Los Viveros have a pool?
No, 26156 Los Viveros does not have a pool.
Does 26156 Los Viveros have accessible units?
No, 26156 Los Viveros does not have accessible units.
Does 26156 Los Viveros have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26156 Los Viveros has units with dishwashers.
Does 26156 Los Viveros have units with air conditioning?
No, 26156 Los Viveros does not have units with air conditioning.
