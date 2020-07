Amenities

The charming Corner and Upstair1 Bedroom unit is looking for a new tenant. This unit recently upgraded with Designer's color paint, Granite Countertops, Electric Range and Refrigerator, Wood Floor, Washer, and Dryer in the property. The Rent includes water, trash, 1 Car space with Storage. Community pool access and Mission Lake access. Close to shopping, Restaurant, easy access freeway and much more... You will love this cute space. Enjoy!