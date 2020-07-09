26071 Via Viento

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors oven range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5e81a09064 ---- Welcome to this massive two story home located in one of the most desirable communities in Mission Viejo, walking distance to the Golf Course, Madrid Fore Park and minutes away from shopping, entertainment and highly ranked schools. From the moment you enter this home you have no doubt as to how spacious and roomy this home is. The entry leads straight into the spacious formal carpeted living room high ceilings and a fire place, leading to the dining room and flowing to the vibrant BRAND NEW chef?s kitchen with hardwood flooring and new appliances, overlooking family dining and cozy living room. Perfect for those chilly nights while you snuggle up and sip on a hot cocoa. The main floor features one bedroom with its own full bath, plus a charming powder room for guests, while on the 2nd floor is complete with a further 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The spacious master bedroom offers an en-suite bathroom and walk-in closets. The private wrap-around back yard is great for entertainment or chill out retreat and comes with family size outdoor furniture and a beautiful pergola to add more privacy. This homely mansion is situated on a large 9, 540 lot in a peaceful community and shines bright with plenty of natural light. To complete this home there is a huge 3 car garage with plenty of extra space, plus parking for a boat or RV. When you are out boating or RVing all you have to do is lock up and go because gardening is included in the rent. If ambience and space are important to you then this is the home you have been waiting for. Call now to arrange a private inspection. 2 Car Garage Central Air Oven Range (Gas) Pet Friendly