25809 Marguerite

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly carport recently renovated ceiling fan some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

For more information please contact Listing Agent Ziba Nezameddin at 714-651-3550. Beautiful cozy condo situated in the heart of Mission Viejo!! Spacious 2 bed, 2 bath with an open & inviting floor plan. The kitchen was made for a chef and features plenty of cabinet space, beautiful quartz counters, and modern lighting that can dim for a relaxed or romantic evening. All kitchen appliances are included. Both bathrooms were tastefully updated with newer tub, shower and vanities with quartz counters. One assigned carport with storage space and one assigned parking space. The home is walking distance to Trader Joe’s, walking trails, city center, and close proximity to the 5-freeway entrance! Residents have the option to join Lake Mission Viejo and enjoy the summer concerts, boating & private beach area. **Water and trash included**Community washer and dryer **Small cat or dog allowed with a one pet limit**New carpets will be installed prior to move in**Available to show after May 21st for a move in of June 1st!**