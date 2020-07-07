All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated May 19 2020 at 7:24 AM

25809 Marguerite

25809 Marguerite Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

25809 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA 92692

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
For more information please contact Listing Agent Ziba Nezameddin at 714-651-3550. Beautiful cozy condo situated in the heart of Mission Viejo!! Spacious 2 bed, 2 bath with an open & inviting floor plan. The kitchen was made for a chef and features plenty of cabinet space, beautiful quartz counters, and modern lighting that can dim for a relaxed or romantic evening. All kitchen appliances are included. Both bathrooms were tastefully updated with newer tub, shower and vanities with quartz counters. One assigned carport with storage space and one assigned parking space. The home is walking distance to Trader Joe’s, walking trails, city center, and close proximity to the 5-freeway entrance! Residents have the option to join Lake Mission Viejo and enjoy the summer concerts, boating & private beach area. **Water and trash included**Community washer and dryer **Small cat or dog allowed with a one pet limit**New carpets will be installed prior to move in**Available to show after May 21st for a move in of June 1st!**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25809 Marguerite have any available units?
25809 Marguerite doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 25809 Marguerite have?
Some of 25809 Marguerite's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25809 Marguerite currently offering any rent specials?
25809 Marguerite is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25809 Marguerite pet-friendly?
Yes, 25809 Marguerite is pet friendly.
Does 25809 Marguerite offer parking?
Yes, 25809 Marguerite offers parking.
Does 25809 Marguerite have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25809 Marguerite offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25809 Marguerite have a pool?
No, 25809 Marguerite does not have a pool.
Does 25809 Marguerite have accessible units?
No, 25809 Marguerite does not have accessible units.
Does 25809 Marguerite have units with dishwashers?
No, 25809 Marguerite does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25809 Marguerite have units with air conditioning?
No, 25809 Marguerite does not have units with air conditioning.

