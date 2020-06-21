25760 Pacific Hills Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Elegant Pacific Hills Pool Home with beautiful upgrades and views! Dramatic architecture- incorporates angles, curves, columns and arches with a spacious open floor plan. Exquisite marble flooring enhances the downstairs rooms. Raised Formal entry with step down to large living, formal dining and cozy family room off the kitchen. The wonderful island kitchen with island includes tons of cabinetry, a 6 burner cook top, and stainless steel appliances. There is an office downstairs and an adjacent full bath. Upstairs, the two secondary bedrooms are huge- each with an en-suite bath. The master suite is sublime- with a spa-like bath, with gorgeous stone surfaces, walk in closet, and a retreat with view balcony and fireplace. The backyard is an entertainer's delight, with flagstone enhanced, sparkling pool & spa and BBQ center, all boasting expansive views of the wilderness protected canyon behind, and beyond. Additional features include plantation shutters, living room bar area, three marble fireplaces total - two are double sided; upgraded baths, and much more! Lake Mission Viejo rights can be transferred to tenant for a small fee.