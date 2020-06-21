All apartments in Mission Viejo
25760 Pacific Hills Drive
25760 Pacific Hills Drive

25760 Pacific Hills Drive
Location

25760 Pacific Hills Drive, Mission Viejo, CA 92692

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Elegant Pacific Hills Pool Home with beautiful upgrades and views! Dramatic architecture- incorporates angles, curves, columns and arches with a spacious open floor plan. Exquisite marble flooring enhances the downstairs rooms. Raised Formal entry with step down to large living, formal dining and cozy family room off the kitchen. The wonderful island kitchen with island includes tons of cabinetry, a 6 burner cook top, and stainless steel appliances. There is an office downstairs and an adjacent full bath. Upstairs, the two secondary bedrooms are huge- each with an en-suite bath. The master suite is sublime- with a spa-like bath, with gorgeous stone surfaces, walk in closet, and a retreat with view balcony and fireplace. The backyard is an entertainer's delight, with flagstone enhanced, sparkling pool & spa and BBQ center, all boasting expansive views of the wilderness protected canyon behind, and beyond. Additional features include plantation shutters, living room bar area, three marble fireplaces total - two are double sided; upgraded baths, and much more! Lake Mission Viejo rights can be transferred to tenant for a small fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25760 Pacific Hills Drive have any available units?
25760 Pacific Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 25760 Pacific Hills Drive have?
Some of 25760 Pacific Hills Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25760 Pacific Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
25760 Pacific Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25760 Pacific Hills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 25760 Pacific Hills Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 25760 Pacific Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 25760 Pacific Hills Drive offers parking.
Does 25760 Pacific Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25760 Pacific Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25760 Pacific Hills Drive have a pool?
Yes, 25760 Pacific Hills Drive has a pool.
Does 25760 Pacific Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 25760 Pacific Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 25760 Pacific Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25760 Pacific Hills Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 25760 Pacific Hills Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 25760 Pacific Hills Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
