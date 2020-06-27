24781 Argus Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage pool hot tub carpet

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Spacious Single Family Home | Sparkling Pool - Check out this single family home in beautiful Mission Viejo! This unique home offers ample square footage, large living room, yard, private pool/spa, and don't forget about the huge bedrooms! One bed/bath is downstairs, 2 car garage, washer/dryer hookups, and new carpet and fresh paint. Pool and landscaping maintenance is provided. Additionally, this home is near restaurants, shops, entertainment, bus lines, excellent schools, Saddleback College, The Shops of Mission Viejo, Mission Hospital, freeway access and more. Contact us now for a private showing!



(RLNE5021403)