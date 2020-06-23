All apartments in Mission Viejo
Mission Viejo, CA
24601 Tabuenca
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:23 PM

24601 Tabuenca

24601 Tabuenca · No Longer Available
Location

24601 Tabuenca, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Oso Valley Greenbelt

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled central Mission Viejo home in the highly sought after Cordova Vista subdivision. Zoned for Top Rated schools - Philip J. Reilley Elementary, Arroyo Vista Middle and Tesoro High! This home is completely turn key with everything new. Too many upgrades to list. Features include new exterior and interior paint, new laminate flooring throughout, new interior doors, and a brand new front door as well as garage door. Bathrooms have all new tile flooring, new vanities, new toilets, new showers new fixtures and faucets. The kitchen has been redone with new laminate floors, new cabinets throughout, recessed lighting, sparkling new quartz counters, new under-mount double-basin stainless steel sink, new stainless steel dishwasher, stainless steel range, and stainless steel range hood. The home has Central AC, new ceiling fans throughout, New double-pane windows, and all bedrooms have new closet doors. You will be wowed by everything this home has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24601 Tabuenca have any available units?
24601 Tabuenca doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 24601 Tabuenca have?
Some of 24601 Tabuenca's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24601 Tabuenca currently offering any rent specials?
24601 Tabuenca is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24601 Tabuenca pet-friendly?
No, 24601 Tabuenca is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 24601 Tabuenca offer parking?
Yes, 24601 Tabuenca offers parking.
Does 24601 Tabuenca have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24601 Tabuenca does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24601 Tabuenca have a pool?
No, 24601 Tabuenca does not have a pool.
Does 24601 Tabuenca have accessible units?
No, 24601 Tabuenca does not have accessible units.
Does 24601 Tabuenca have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24601 Tabuenca has units with dishwashers.
Does 24601 Tabuenca have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 24601 Tabuenca has units with air conditioning.
