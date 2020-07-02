24492 Chrisanta Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This one is IT! Come see this charming, CLEAN, single-level 4-bedroom home in the heart of Mission Viejo! Ideally located on a large, private lot with manicured landscaping and incredible curb appeal, you'll be walking distance to Mission Viejo High School, La Paz Middle School, as well as shops and restaurants. The spacious interior features laminate wood floors throughout, fresh neutral paint, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, and plantation shutters in most rooms. An upgraded chef's kitchen has granite counters, a brand-new stainless gas range, microwave, and sink which looks out onto the beautiful private yard. Vaulted ceilings in the living room create a sense of space, and hand-crafted built-ins offer extensive storage and pleasing aesthetics. Master suite opens to the backyard, and master bath has been upgraded with a walk-in shower. The two-car attached garage has direct access to the kitchen, and has extensive built-in storage. Water heater, AC and furnace are all new and energy-efficient. The huge backyard is a secluded dream with a covered patio, plenty of grass, wide side yards, and a large fenced garden with raised beds, perfect for the home chef/gardener! Enjoy peaceful views of hills and city lights, with no one behind you. Professional photos coming soon. Welcome home!!