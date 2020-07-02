All apartments in Mission Viejo
24492 Chrisanta Drive

24492 Chrisanta Drive · No Longer Available
Location

24492 Chrisanta Drive, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This one is IT! Come see this charming, CLEAN, single-level 4-bedroom home in the heart of Mission Viejo! Ideally located on a large, private lot with manicured landscaping and incredible curb appeal, you'll be walking distance to Mission Viejo High School, La Paz Middle School, as well as shops and restaurants. The spacious interior features laminate wood floors throughout, fresh neutral paint, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, and plantation shutters in most rooms. An upgraded chef's kitchen has granite counters, a brand-new stainless gas range, microwave, and sink which looks out onto the beautiful private yard. Vaulted ceilings in the living room create a sense of space, and hand-crafted built-ins offer extensive storage and pleasing aesthetics. Master suite opens to the backyard, and master bath has been upgraded with a walk-in shower. The two-car attached garage has direct access to the kitchen, and has extensive built-in storage. Water heater, AC and furnace are all new and energy-efficient. The huge backyard is a secluded dream with a covered patio, plenty of grass, wide side yards, and a large fenced garden with raised beds, perfect for the home chef/gardener! Enjoy peaceful views of hills and city lights, with no one behind you. Professional photos coming soon. Welcome home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24492 Chrisanta Drive have any available units?
24492 Chrisanta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 24492 Chrisanta Drive have?
Some of 24492 Chrisanta Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24492 Chrisanta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24492 Chrisanta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24492 Chrisanta Drive pet-friendly?
No, 24492 Chrisanta Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 24492 Chrisanta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 24492 Chrisanta Drive offers parking.
Does 24492 Chrisanta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24492 Chrisanta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24492 Chrisanta Drive have a pool?
No, 24492 Chrisanta Drive does not have a pool.
Does 24492 Chrisanta Drive have accessible units?
No, 24492 Chrisanta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 24492 Chrisanta Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 24492 Chrisanta Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24492 Chrisanta Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 24492 Chrisanta Drive has units with air conditioning.

