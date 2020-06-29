24352 Chrisanta

Amenities

Beautiful Mission Viejo Home - This very well maintained home has been tastefully remodeled with granite counters, newer appliances, all new hard surface flooring throughout in bedrooms and formal living room. Tiles in kitchen and bathrooms. New paint and window treatments. Large spacious open kitchen which opens up into a dinning/family room area. Large private back yard, side yard, fruit trees and a storage shed with landscaping service included in rent. Landscape was recently cut back and all new grass and driveway installed. Shopping and dinning near by. The 5 freeway is just a few blocks away for easy commuting. Come see this beautiful house before it gets leased today!



We are pet friendly with the following conditions:



$50 monthly pet rent and $500 additional deposit for each pet. (Max two). No breed or weight restrictions, however the pets must be friendly and current on all vaccinations.



(RLNE5513563)