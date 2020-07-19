23312 La Mar

Amenities

This lovely 1 bedroom/1 bathroom upper end unit is located in a wonderful neighborhood in mission viejo. Tenants only pay for electric bill. Upgrades include a remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, remodeled bathroom, balcony, tile flooring and plantation shutters. Additional feature include central heat and air conditioning, 1 attached garage and a washer, dryer and refrigerator. The owner pays for hoa fees. Hoa includes pool and spa. Pets will be considered. No smoking. Available immediately. For more information please contact sandra.