Mission Viejo, CA
23312 La Mar
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:34 PM

23312 La Mar

23312 La Mar · No Longer Available
Mission Viejo
2 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
Apartments under $2,000
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

23312 La Mar, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
This lovely 1 bedroom/1 bathroom upper end unit is located in a wonderful neighborhood in mission viejo. Tenants only pay for electric bill. Upgrades include a remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, remodeled bathroom, balcony, tile flooring and plantation shutters. Additional feature include central heat and air conditioning, 1 attached garage and a washer, dryer and refrigerator. The owner pays for hoa fees. Hoa includes pool and spa. Pets will be considered. No smoking. Available immediately. For more information please contact sandra.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23312 La Mar have any available units?
23312 La Mar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 23312 La Mar have?
Some of 23312 La Mar's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23312 La Mar currently offering any rent specials?
23312 La Mar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23312 La Mar pet-friendly?
Yes, 23312 La Mar is pet friendly.
Does 23312 La Mar offer parking?
Yes, 23312 La Mar offers parking.
Does 23312 La Mar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23312 La Mar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23312 La Mar have a pool?
Yes, 23312 La Mar has a pool.
Does 23312 La Mar have accessible units?
No, 23312 La Mar does not have accessible units.
Does 23312 La Mar have units with dishwashers?
No, 23312 La Mar does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23312 La Mar have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23312 La Mar has units with air conditioning.
