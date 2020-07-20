All apartments in Mission Viejo
23296 Coso

Location

23296 Coso, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Alta Finisterra

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Single level 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home has outstanding views of the Casta del Sol golf course is move in ready. The Finisterra complex's private par 3 hole is just a few steps out the back door. The home is completely remodeled with new beach wood luxury vinyl flooring, quartz counter tops, soft closing engineered hardwood cabinetry and drawers in both kitchen and bathrooms. The chandeliers in the dining room and breakfast nook give off plenty of light and give an elegant look to the rooms. Brand new appliances include a Samsung 5 burner self-cleaning convection gas range with removable griddle, a new GE over-range programmable microwave, and a new GE dishwasher. The stone-glass subway tile backsplash finishes the kitchen nicely. Both showers have stone finish trim on marble tile for a modern look. The walk-in master closet with organizer shelves and hangers will be a delight to organize your wardrobe. All windows have been replaced with dual pane windows including the sliding glass door in Master bedroom. The Ring front doorbell gives you the ability to see who is leaving packages at your front door even when you aren't at home. For more information please call Chris Morrissey (949) 813-9185

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23296 Coso have any available units?
23296 Coso doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 23296 Coso have?
Some of 23296 Coso's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23296 Coso currently offering any rent specials?
23296 Coso is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23296 Coso pet-friendly?
No, 23296 Coso is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 23296 Coso offer parking?
No, 23296 Coso does not offer parking.
Does 23296 Coso have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23296 Coso does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23296 Coso have a pool?
No, 23296 Coso does not have a pool.
Does 23296 Coso have accessible units?
No, 23296 Coso does not have accessible units.
Does 23296 Coso have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23296 Coso has units with dishwashers.
Does 23296 Coso have units with air conditioning?
No, 23296 Coso does not have units with air conditioning.
