23296 Coso

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Single level 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home has outstanding views of the Casta del Sol golf course is move in ready. The Finisterra complex's private par 3 hole is just a few steps out the back door. The home is completely remodeled with new beach wood luxury vinyl flooring, quartz counter tops, soft closing engineered hardwood cabinetry and drawers in both kitchen and bathrooms. The chandeliers in the dining room and breakfast nook give off plenty of light and give an elegant look to the rooms. Brand new appliances include a Samsung 5 burner self-cleaning convection gas range with removable griddle, a new GE over-range programmable microwave, and a new GE dishwasher. The stone-glass subway tile backsplash finishes the kitchen nicely. Both showers have stone finish trim on marble tile for a modern look. The walk-in master closet with organizer shelves and hangers will be a delight to organize your wardrobe. All windows have been replaced with dual pane windows including the sliding glass door in Master bedroom. The Ring front doorbell gives you the ability to see who is leaving packages at your front door even when you aren't at home. For more information please call Chris Morrissey (949) 813-9185