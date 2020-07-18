All apartments in Mission Viejo
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
23262 La Mar
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

23262 La Mar

23262 La Mar · (949) 466-4789
Location

23262 La Mar, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit C106 · Avail. now

$2,250

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Spacious 2 Bedroom 2-1/2 Bath town home style condo with a premium location AND WITH A GARAGE AND A COVERED CARPORT WITH EXTRA STORAGE SPACE! Dual Master Suites, each with a private bath and walk-in closet! Guest half bath downstairs! Extra private premium location backs to trees and mountain views! No traffic noise and nobody above or below! Tasteful upgrades throughout! Inside laundry! Washer and dryer and refrigerator included! Central air conditioning and heating! Water and trash service included! Located in a quality Mission Viejo neighborhood, "Las Palmas" offer 2 pools and 2 spas and a clubhouse! Lake Mission Viejo membership privileges included! Walk to nearby Alicia Park, shopping and restaurants! Close to freeways, toll roads, Irvine Spectrum and local colleges! Located in Mission Viejo High School district!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23262 La Mar have any available units?
23262 La Mar has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23262 La Mar have?
Some of 23262 La Mar's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23262 La Mar currently offering any rent specials?
23262 La Mar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23262 La Mar pet-friendly?
No, 23262 La Mar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 23262 La Mar offer parking?
Yes, 23262 La Mar offers parking.
Does 23262 La Mar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23262 La Mar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23262 La Mar have a pool?
Yes, 23262 La Mar has a pool.
Does 23262 La Mar have accessible units?
No, 23262 La Mar does not have accessible units.
Does 23262 La Mar have units with dishwashers?
No, 23262 La Mar does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23262 La Mar have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23262 La Mar has units with air conditioning.
