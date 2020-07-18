23262 La Mar

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool garage

Spacious 2 Bedroom 2-1/2 Bath town home style condo with a premium location AND WITH A GARAGE AND A COVERED CARPORT WITH EXTRA STORAGE SPACE! Dual Master Suites, each with a private bath and walk-in closet! Guest half bath downstairs! Extra private premium location backs to trees and mountain views! No traffic noise and nobody above or below! Tasteful upgrades throughout! Inside laundry! Washer and dryer and refrigerator included! Central air conditioning and heating! Water and trash service included! Located in a quality Mission Viejo neighborhood, "Las Palmas" offer 2 pools and 2 spas and a clubhouse! Lake Mission Viejo membership privileges included! Walk to nearby Alicia Park, shopping and restaurants! Close to freeways, toll roads, Irvine Spectrum and local colleges! Located in Mission Viejo High School district!