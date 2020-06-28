All apartments in Mission Viejo
Location

23256 Coso, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Alta Finisterra

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
This 2 Bed/2 Bath has a HUGE LOFT and also a THIRD BEDROOM space! Walk right into these gorgeous VIEWS of the golf course and trees. It's your own private oasis in the beautiful Finisterra on the Green complex. Your detached garage fits 1 car and has lots of additional storage. There is also a dedicated carport spot for your extra parking needs along with plenty of guest parking.
Coming up the exterior stairs to the front door, you will arrive at your condo. Walking inside to this Light and Bright home, you will see the lovely kitchen with an eat in breakfast nook and FULL SIZED WASHER AN DRYER closet. The kitchen has an open pass through to the dining room which can fit up to a 6 person table. The spacious dining room overlooks the Living Room and has 2 Story VIEWS of the golf course and trees. It doesn't get much better than this.
Also on the main floor you will find the master suite which has more amazing views and a private door to the patio. The Master Bathroom has plenty of closet space in the walk in closet and a large vanity for storage. The secondary bedroom at the front of the house, also on the main floor, is spacious and bright and is just across the hall form the 2nd bath.
Take the stairs up to the LOFT AND 3rd BEDROOM SPACE. Plenty of room for an extra living space and bedroom set! When you are ready to enjoy the outdoors, you have a community pool and spa as well as the opportunity to join the wonderful Lake Mission Viejo,located 1 block away

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23256 Coso have any available units?
23256 Coso doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 23256 Coso have?
Some of 23256 Coso's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23256 Coso currently offering any rent specials?
23256 Coso is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23256 Coso pet-friendly?
No, 23256 Coso is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 23256 Coso offer parking?
Yes, 23256 Coso offers parking.
Does 23256 Coso have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23256 Coso offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23256 Coso have a pool?
Yes, 23256 Coso has a pool.
Does 23256 Coso have accessible units?
No, 23256 Coso does not have accessible units.
Does 23256 Coso have units with dishwashers?
No, 23256 Coso does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23256 Coso have units with air conditioning?
No, 23256 Coso does not have units with air conditioning.
