23256 Coso

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

This 2 Bed/2 Bath has a HUGE LOFT and also a THIRD BEDROOM space! Walk right into these gorgeous VIEWS of the golf course and trees. It's your own private oasis in the beautiful Finisterra on the Green complex. Your detached garage fits 1 car and has lots of additional storage. There is also a dedicated carport spot for your extra parking needs along with plenty of guest parking.

Coming up the exterior stairs to the front door, you will arrive at your condo. Walking inside to this Light and Bright home, you will see the lovely kitchen with an eat in breakfast nook and FULL SIZED WASHER AN DRYER closet. The kitchen has an open pass through to the dining room which can fit up to a 6 person table. The spacious dining room overlooks the Living Room and has 2 Story VIEWS of the golf course and trees. It doesn't get much better than this.

Also on the main floor you will find the master suite which has more amazing views and a private door to the patio. The Master Bathroom has plenty of closet space in the walk in closet and a large vanity for storage. The secondary bedroom at the front of the house, also on the main floor, is spacious and bright and is just across the hall form the 2nd bath.

Take the stairs up to the LOFT AND 3rd BEDROOM SPACE. Plenty of room for an extra living space and bedroom set! When you are ready to enjoy the outdoors, you have a community pool and spa as well as the opportunity to join the wonderful Lake Mission Viejo,located 1 block away