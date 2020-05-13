23242 La Mar

Amenities

Squeaky clean studio condo with attached garage in popular "Las Palmas" community! Quiet and private corner end unit! Nobody above or below! Inside laundry! Washer and dryer and refrigerator included! Water and trash service included! Central heating and air conditioning! Great location close to freeways, toll roads and Irvine Spectrum! Minutes to Saddleback College, Irvine Valley College and UCI! Walk to nearby Alicia Park, shops and restaurants! Lake Mission Viejo membership privileges included!