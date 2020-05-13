All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated February 3 2020 at 3:43 PM

23242 La Mar

23242 La Mar · No Longer Available
Location

23242 La Mar, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
air conditioning
refrigerator
Squeaky clean studio condo with attached garage in popular "Las Palmas" community! Quiet and private corner end unit! Nobody above or below! Inside laundry! Washer and dryer and refrigerator included! Water and trash service included! Central heating and air conditioning! Great location close to freeways, toll roads and Irvine Spectrum! Minutes to Saddleback College, Irvine Valley College and UCI! Walk to nearby Alicia Park, shops and restaurants! Lake Mission Viejo membership privileges included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23242 La Mar have any available units?
23242 La Mar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 23242 La Mar have?
Some of 23242 La Mar's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23242 La Mar currently offering any rent specials?
23242 La Mar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23242 La Mar pet-friendly?
No, 23242 La Mar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 23242 La Mar offer parking?
Yes, 23242 La Mar offers parking.
Does 23242 La Mar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23242 La Mar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23242 La Mar have a pool?
No, 23242 La Mar does not have a pool.
Does 23242 La Mar have accessible units?
No, 23242 La Mar does not have accessible units.
Does 23242 La Mar have units with dishwashers?
No, 23242 La Mar does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23242 La Mar have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23242 La Mar has units with air conditioning.
