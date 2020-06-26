23041 Poplar

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fire pit fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard fire pit parking garage

You will love this STUNNING home in the Most desirable guard gates Stoneridge community. Unbelievable VIEW!!! WOW!!! 3 bedroom with a loft that can be 4th bedroom. GORGEOUS gourmet kitchen with island and eating area. Lovely spiral staircase. French doors open out to a romantic courtyard. FANTASTIC Lake View & City Lights View & Sunset View!!! Lake Mission Viejo amenities included. Don’t miss this great opportunity!!! Great location. Fire pit on Patio. !!! Move in perfect. Photos do not do justice. Light and bright, with lots of windows.

Formal living room, formal dining room,eat in kitchen, view to stop work and enjoy life...Vaulted ceilings, Fire Place in family room, Fire pit outside,3 Car Garage, large master bedroom with the lake view, his and hers walk in closets, and much more.