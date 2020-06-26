All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like 23041 Poplar.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
23041 Poplar
Last updated September 16 2019 at 3:09 AM

23041 Poplar

23041 Poplar · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

23041 Poplar, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Stoneridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
parking
garage
You will love this STUNNING home in the Most desirable guard gates Stoneridge community. Unbelievable VIEW!!! WOW!!! 3 bedroom with a loft that can be 4th bedroom. GORGEOUS gourmet kitchen with island and eating area. Lovely spiral staircase. French doors open out to a romantic courtyard. FANTASTIC Lake View & City Lights View & Sunset View!!! Lake Mission Viejo amenities included. Don’t miss this great opportunity!!! Great location. Fire pit on Patio. !!! Move in perfect. Photos do not do justice. Light and bright, with lots of windows.
Formal living room, formal dining room,eat in kitchen, view to stop work and enjoy life...Vaulted ceilings, Fire Place in family room, Fire pit outside,3 Car Garage, large master bedroom with the lake view, his and hers walk in closets, and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23041 Poplar have any available units?
23041 Poplar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 23041 Poplar have?
Some of 23041 Poplar's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23041 Poplar currently offering any rent specials?
23041 Poplar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23041 Poplar pet-friendly?
No, 23041 Poplar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 23041 Poplar offer parking?
Yes, 23041 Poplar offers parking.
Does 23041 Poplar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23041 Poplar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23041 Poplar have a pool?
No, 23041 Poplar does not have a pool.
Does 23041 Poplar have accessible units?
No, 23041 Poplar does not have accessible units.
Does 23041 Poplar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23041 Poplar has units with dishwashers.
Does 23041 Poplar have units with air conditioning?
No, 23041 Poplar does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr
Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Mission Viejo Apartments under $2,000Mission Viejo Cheap Places
Mission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CASan Marcos, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside