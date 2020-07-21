All apartments in Mission Viejo
Mission Viejo, CA
22811 Modesto Drive
22811 Modesto Drive

22811 Modesto Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22811 Modesto Drive, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Rarely available for lease, this SINGLE LEVEL HOME has 3 full bedrooms + a 4th bedroom/office off of the master suite. ADDED BONUS... THERE IS PARKING FOR BOAT OR TRAILER with easy access from driveway. The updated kitchen is spacious and has a large eat-in dining area. The living room offers plenty of sunlight and access through a sliding door to the backyard. The master suite is also spacious with sliding door access to another area of the backyard. The yard offers plenty of entertainment area and is accessible directly from the kitchen area through, yet, another sliding door! Just a few houses away from Seville Park and Glen Yermo Elementary School. Location is exceptional with easy access to Lake Forest and Irvine and located equal distance to 5 freeway and 241 toll road. Call Michelle of Fry Home Team / Keller Williams Realty at 949 584-3527 for a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22811 Modesto Drive have any available units?
22811 Modesto Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
Is 22811 Modesto Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22811 Modesto Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22811 Modesto Drive pet-friendly?
No, 22811 Modesto Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 22811 Modesto Drive offer parking?
Yes, 22811 Modesto Drive offers parking.
Does 22811 Modesto Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22811 Modesto Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22811 Modesto Drive have a pool?
No, 22811 Modesto Drive does not have a pool.
Does 22811 Modesto Drive have accessible units?
No, 22811 Modesto Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 22811 Modesto Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 22811 Modesto Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22811 Modesto Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 22811 Modesto Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
