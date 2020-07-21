All apartments in Mission Viejo
228 California Court

228 California Court · No Longer Available
Location

228 California Court, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
California Court

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great end unit with privacy.Large living room with new top of the line vinyl flooring. Tiled fire place in living room with sliding door to the enclosed patio.
Spacious kitchen with ample cabinets and quartz counter tops.Two master suites upstairs with raised ceilings. Garage attached with direct access to unit.
New paint through out with wood shuttered windows. Near shopping centers and minutes away from Mission Viejo Lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 California Court have any available units?
228 California Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 228 California Court have?
Some of 228 California Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 California Court currently offering any rent specials?
228 California Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 California Court pet-friendly?
No, 228 California Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 228 California Court offer parking?
Yes, 228 California Court offers parking.
Does 228 California Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 California Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 California Court have a pool?
No, 228 California Court does not have a pool.
Does 228 California Court have accessible units?
No, 228 California Court does not have accessible units.
Does 228 California Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 228 California Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 228 California Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 228 California Court does not have units with air conditioning.
