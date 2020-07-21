228 California Court, Mission Viejo, CA 92692 California Court
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great end unit with privacy.Large living room with new top of the line vinyl flooring. Tiled fire place in living room with sliding door to the enclosed patio. Spacious kitchen with ample cabinets and quartz counter tops.Two master suites upstairs with raised ceilings. Garage attached with direct access to unit. New paint through out with wood shuttered windows. Near shopping centers and minutes away from Mission Viejo Lake.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
