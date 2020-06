Amenities

GORGEOUS SINGLE STORY HOME READY FOR MOVE IN!!! THIS 4 BEDROOM HOME has NEW PAINT INSIDE AND OUT, NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT, NEW BASE BOARDS and FULLY REMODELED MASTER BATH. Spacious light and bright floorplan with high ceiling a family room, living room, kitchen dining, formal dining and inside laundry. Located on a cul-de-sac close to the lake Mission Viejo with spectacular panoramic views. MUST SEE!!