168 Valley View

California Terrace Townhouse for Lease!! Great location in the heart of Mission Viejo. This home includes Lake Mission View access. Home boasts three large bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Open floor plan and vaulted ceilings. Wonderful natural light and plenty of windows. New flooring throughout the home. Engineered wood throughout the main level and comfortable carpet upstairs. New Paint throughout. Spacious kitchen for those that enjoy cooking and entertaining. Master bedroom suite includes a private balcony to relax and enjoy. Direct access two car garage with washer and dryer. To top it all of this home features a small enclosed patio with lush landscape, fruit trees and privacy. Community offers a recently renovated pool and spa area. Schedule your private tour today!