168 Valley View

Amenities

patio / balcony garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities garage

California Terrace Townhouse for Lease!! Great location in the heart of Mission Viejo. This home includes Lake Mission View access. Home boasts three large bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Open floor plan and vaulted ceilings. Wonderful natural light and plenty of windows. New flooring throughout the home. Engineered wood throughout the main level and comfortable carpet upstairs. Spacious kitchen for those that enjoy cooking and entertaining. Master bedroom suite includes a private balcony. Direct access two car garage with washer and dyer. To top it all of this home features a small enclosed patio. Schedule your private tour today!