Last updated April 21 2019 at 10:06 PM

168 Valley View

168 Valley View Ter · No Longer Available
Location

168 Valley View Ter, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
California Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
California Terrace Townhouse for Lease!! Great location in the heart of Mission Viejo. This home includes Lake Mission View access. Home boasts three large bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Open floor plan and vaulted ceilings. Wonderful natural light and plenty of windows. New flooring throughout the home. Engineered wood throughout the main level and comfortable carpet upstairs. Spacious kitchen for those that enjoy cooking and entertaining. Master bedroom suite includes a private balcony. Direct access two car garage with washer and dyer. To top it all of this home features a small enclosed patio. Schedule your private tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 168 Valley View have any available units?
168 Valley View doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
Is 168 Valley View currently offering any rent specials?
168 Valley View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 168 Valley View pet-friendly?
No, 168 Valley View is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 168 Valley View offer parking?
Yes, 168 Valley View offers parking.
Does 168 Valley View have units with washers and dryers?
No, 168 Valley View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 168 Valley View have a pool?
No, 168 Valley View does not have a pool.
Does 168 Valley View have accessible units?
No, 168 Valley View does not have accessible units.
Does 168 Valley View have units with dishwashers?
No, 168 Valley View does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 168 Valley View have units with air conditioning?
No, 168 Valley View does not have units with air conditioning.
