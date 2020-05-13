161 WINTERBERRY

Amenities

Beautiful Upgrades!! Welcome home to the picturesque community of Painted Trails. Upstairs corner carriage unit. No one lives above or below this unit. Front grass yard welcomes you into this unit. Light and bright corner unit, balcony off of the dining room w/ views of the Saddleback Mountains. Upgrades include tile floors, berber carpet, plantation shutters,crown moulding, baseboards, warm neutral colors throughout, ceiling fans, and a full 2 car garage. The upgraded kitchen has granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances, and large breakfast bar. The master bedroom has a big walk-in closet, that will fit large furniture. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Mr. and Mrs. Clean live here. Run don't walk for this home!! Close proximity to award winning schools, toll roads, freeways, hospitals, and colleges.