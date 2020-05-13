All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like 161 WINTERBERRY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
161 WINTERBERRY
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

161 WINTERBERRY

161 Winterberry · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

161 Winterberry, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Painted Trails

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Beautiful Upgrades!! Welcome home to the picturesque community of Painted Trails. Upstairs corner carriage unit. No one lives above or below this unit. Front grass yard welcomes you into this unit. Light and bright corner unit, balcony off of the dining room w/ views of the Saddleback Mountains. Upgrades include tile floors, berber carpet, plantation shutters,crown moulding, baseboards, warm neutral colors throughout, ceiling fans, and a full 2 car garage. The upgraded kitchen has granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances, and large breakfast bar. The master bedroom has a big walk-in closet, that will fit large furniture. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Mr. and Mrs. Clean live here. Run don't walk for this home!! Close proximity to award winning schools, toll roads, freeways, hospitals, and colleges.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 161 WINTERBERRY have any available units?
161 WINTERBERRY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 161 WINTERBERRY have?
Some of 161 WINTERBERRY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 161 WINTERBERRY currently offering any rent specials?
161 WINTERBERRY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 161 WINTERBERRY pet-friendly?
No, 161 WINTERBERRY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 161 WINTERBERRY offer parking?
Yes, 161 WINTERBERRY does offer parking.
Does 161 WINTERBERRY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 161 WINTERBERRY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 161 WINTERBERRY have a pool?
No, 161 WINTERBERRY does not have a pool.
Does 161 WINTERBERRY have accessible units?
No, 161 WINTERBERRY does not have accessible units.
Does 161 WINTERBERRY have units with dishwashers?
No, 161 WINTERBERRY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 161 WINTERBERRY have units with air conditioning?
No, 161 WINTERBERRY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr
Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Mission Viejo Apartments under $2,000Mission Viejo Cheap Places
Mission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CASan Marcos, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside