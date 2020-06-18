Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

27372 Bramwell St. Available 05/01/20 San Marino - 27372 Bramwell Street, Menifee, CA 92584 - San Marino, a great community in Menifee. It is located in walking distance to the Market Place and the Menifee Charter School. This beautiful community is conveniently located with immediate access to Hwy 15. Front yard beautifully landscaped with flowers and turfgrass. Nice size driveway, screen door. Aluminum fencing and brick. Backyard very large and water-friendly paved with pathway covered patio, Storage Room in the backyard. Beautifully landscaped backyard with rock, palms. Walk into a large family and dining room, Large kitchen with area for dining room table double French doors that lead to the backyard. Access to the garage from the dining room area. Nice size, two-bedroom, and new carpets with full bathroom and cabinet space. The other end adjacent from the kitchen laundry room, Nice Size Master Bedroom, with lavish master bathroom, separate toilet, double sink, separate tub, separate shower, walk-in closet with built-in open drawers. Great home!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5665815)