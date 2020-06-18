All apartments in Menifee
27372 Bramwell St.

27372 Bramwell Street · (951) 723-1333
Location

27372 Bramwell Street, Menifee, CA 92584

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 27372 Bramwell St. · Avail. now

$1,895

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1568 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
27372 Bramwell St. Available 05/01/20 San Marino - 27372 Bramwell Street, Menifee, CA 92584 - San Marino, a great community in Menifee. It is located in walking distance to the Market Place and the Menifee Charter School. This beautiful community is conveniently located with immediate access to Hwy 15. Front yard beautifully landscaped with flowers and turfgrass. Nice size driveway, screen door. Aluminum fencing and brick. Backyard very large and water-friendly paved with pathway covered patio, Storage Room in the backyard. Beautifully landscaped backyard with rock, palms. Walk into a large family and dining room, Large kitchen with area for dining room table double French doors that lead to the backyard. Access to the garage from the dining room area. Nice size, two-bedroom, and new carpets with full bathroom and cabinet space. The other end adjacent from the kitchen laundry room, Nice Size Master Bedroom, with lavish master bathroom, separate toilet, double sink, separate tub, separate shower, walk-in closet with built-in open drawers. Great home!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5665815)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27372 Bramwell St. have any available units?
27372 Bramwell St. has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Menifee, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Menifee Rent Report.
What amenities does 27372 Bramwell St. have?
Some of 27372 Bramwell St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27372 Bramwell St. currently offering any rent specials?
27372 Bramwell St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27372 Bramwell St. pet-friendly?
No, 27372 Bramwell St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Menifee.
Does 27372 Bramwell St. offer parking?
Yes, 27372 Bramwell St. does offer parking.
Does 27372 Bramwell St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27372 Bramwell St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27372 Bramwell St. have a pool?
No, 27372 Bramwell St. does not have a pool.
Does 27372 Bramwell St. have accessible units?
No, 27372 Bramwell St. does not have accessible units.
Does 27372 Bramwell St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 27372 Bramwell St. does not have units with dishwashers.
