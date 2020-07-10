49 Apartments for rent in Menifee, CA with washer-dryer

July 2020 Menifee Rent Report Welcome to the July 2020 Menifee Rent Report. Menifee rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Menifee rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Menifee rent trends were flat over the past month Menifee rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Menifee stand at $1,337 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,672 for a two-bedroom. Menifee's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

Rents rising across the Riverside Metro While rent prices have decreased in Menifee over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 9 of the largest 10 cities in the Riverside metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro. Corona has the most expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,276; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.4% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.

Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.

San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,073; rents rose 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Menifee As rents have fallen slightly in Menifee, large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Menifee is less affordable for renters. Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.

Menifee's median two-bedroom rent of $1,672 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.

While rents in Menifee fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Las Vegas (+0.6%).

Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Menifee than most large cities. For example, Jacksonville has a median 2BR rent of $1,097, where Menifee is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

City Median 1BR Rent Median 2BR Rent M/M Rent Growth Y/Y Rent Growth Riverside $1,080 $1,360 0.2% 1.9% San Bernardino $860 $1,070 0.2% 0.1% Fontana $1,070 $1,330 0.1% 0.7% Moreno Valley $1,380 $1,730 0 -0.7% Rancho Cucamonga $1,450 $1,810 0.2% 0.3% Ontario $1,220 $1,520 0.2% 1.3% Corona $1,820 $2,280 0.4% 1.5% Victorville $1,150 $1,430 0.2% 2.4% Murrieta $1,440 $1,800 0.3% 1.7% Temecula $1,480 $1,870 0.1% 0.2% Hesperia $1,030 $1,290 0.1% 0.7% Hemet $1,020 $1,270 0.3% 2.4% Chino $1,270 $1,610 0.7% 0.5% Menifee $1,340 $1,670 0 -0.5% Indio $1,030 $1,290 -0.1% 5.8% Chino Hills $1,610 $2,040 0.6% 0.4% Upland $1,510 $1,910 -0.2% 0 Apple Valley $920 $1,160 0 1.1% Redlands $940 $1,180 -0.2% 2.2% Perris $890 $1,110 0 -0.2% Highland $820 $1,020 0.3% 0.6% Lake Elsinore $1,590 $2,010 0 3.3% Palm Desert $960 $1,200 -0.1% -1.3% Palm Springs $940 $1,180 0.3% 1.6% La Quinta $1,090 $1,370 0.1% -3.1% Wildomar $1,470 $1,840 1.1% 2.4% Adelanto $1,020 $1,280 0 0.8% Desert Hot Springs $890 $1,120 -0.1% 2.1% Twentynine Palms $670 $830 0.3% -0.4% Loma Linda $1,050 $1,310 0.2% -0.6% Barstow $760 $950 0 2.4% Yucca Valley $690 $870 0 0.6% See More

Methodology - Recent Updates:

Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

Methodology:

Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

Read more about our methodology here.

About Rent Reports:

Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.