52 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Menifee, CA

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
18 Units Available
Artesa at Menifee Town Center
30414 Town Center Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,014
1060 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
25700 Cherry Hills Blvd
25700 Cherry Hills Boulevard, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1378 sqft
Quaint SENIOR condo ready for occupancy. Low maintenance front yard with a two car car port with locking gate. Living room is fairly large with an attached enclosed lanai and fire place.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
28777 Bradley Rd
28777 Bradley Road, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1404 sqft
Low Maintenance Senior home in the heart of Sun City, a community of Menifee. Walk into the home and you walk into a carpeted large living area the connects to the dinning room.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
26934 Corte Adelita
26934 Corte Adalita, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1251 sqft
Come see this wonderfully maintained senior home located in the Casa Blanca Estates Association. When you walk in you are greeted with a large and spacious living room which contains a beautiful tiled fire place, great for those cold nights.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
27000 Crews Hill Dr
27000 Crews Hill Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1204 sqft
Come see this stunning 2 bedroom senior home. Located on the top of a hill with a stunning view of the valley. When you walk up to the home you are greeted with a living room with hard wood flooring.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
26745 Summer Sunshine Dr
26745 Summer Sunshine Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1290 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in The Club, a 55+ premier community of Menifee. Walk into the home and you are greeted with beautiful laminated flooring throughout. The living room is large and connects to the kitchen.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
26918 China Dr
26918 China Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1450 sqft
Gorgeous senior home located in The Club, a 55+ premier community of Menifee.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
26685 China Dr
26685 China Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1296 sqft
Senior home located in The Club, a quaint 55+ premier community. Low maintenance front yard with various shrubs. Walk into the home and you a greeted with gorgeous vinyl flooring in the living room. Past the living room is the kitchen.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
26661 Braddock Rd
26661 Braddock Road, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1218 sqft
This quaint 2 bedroom home is fit for the senior! With a wonderful spacious kitchen and large living room, this is the perfect home for the downsizing senior. Comes with two full bathrooms, 2 car garage and in door laundry room.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
26828 Augusta Dr
26828 Augusta Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1066 sqft
Come check out this adorable senior home right in the heart of Sun City on a quiet street. When you walk into the home you are greeted with a large living room with a quaint kitchen bar area.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
29143 Hidden Lake Dr
29143 Hidden Lake Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1560 sqft
This senior home is located in the 55+ community of The Oasis. When you drive up to the home you will see a well maintained front yard with various bushes. When you walk into the home you walk into the living room with tiled flooring.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
27280 Wentworth Dr
27280 Wentworth Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1132 sqft
Come see this gorgeous senior home located in the heart of Sun City. This home is ready for its new tenant! When you walk into the home you are greeted with a large living room and a separating wall to the kitchen.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
26891 Augusta Dr
26891 Augusta Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1066 sqft
This quaint little condo is great for the downsizing senior. It includes a beautiful kitchen, with a cut out wall to the living room to serve guests. The living room is big and has an attached, enclosed lanai on the property.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
28061 Salem Ct
28061 Salem Court, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1344 sqft
Come see this newly rehabbed SENIOR home located in the 55+ premier community of Menifee. Nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac, you will find this low maintenance senior home ready for new tenants.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
28199 Long Meadow Dr
28199 Long Meadow Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1690 sqft
Come see this beautiful senior home in the Oasis Senior Community. This home has been upgraded with hardwood flooring in the kitchen, living room, hallway and den.

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Sun City
1 Unit Available
25621 Cherry Hills Blvd
25621 Cherry Hills Boulevard, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1062 sqft
55+ Sun City Charmer! - 55+ community! Meticulously maintained 2 bedroom and 2 bath attached condo in Sun City. Tile floors, eat in kitchen, spacious bedrooms, single car carport, fridge and washer/dryer for tenant use.

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Sun City
1 Unit Available
25821 Cherry Hills Blvd.
25821 Cherry Hills Boulevard, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1608 sqft
Murrieta Road & Cherry Hills - 25821 Cherry Hills Blvd, Sun City 92586 - Welcome to Beautiful Sun City! A Splendid 55+ Community. Long Driveway. Two Car Carport with a locked gate. Inside the carport, you have great storage.
Results within 5 miles of Menifee
Last updated June 12 at 06:18am
32 Units Available
Arbors at California Oaks
24375 Jackson Ave, Murrieta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
967 sqft
Prime location just down the road from Temecula wine country. Contemporary apartments with giant kitchens and W/D in unit. Tennis court, shuffleboard, fire pit and basketball court on premises.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
9 Units Available
Camden Vineyards
24323 Jackson Ave, Murrieta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1050 sqft
Amazing location near Cal Oaks Sports Park, Colony Golf Course and the French Valley Airport. Community features a playground, gym and huge swimming pool. Giant closets and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Greer Ranch
10 Units Available
Mitchell Place
35995 Mitchell Rd, Murrieta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,178
1150 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
East Lake District
6 Units Available
Rivers Edge
2088 E Lakeshore Dr, Lake Elsinore, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1089 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments with mountain views close to I-15. Several nearby attractions, including Links at Summerly, Lake Elsinore Hotel and Casino, Lakepoint Park, Elm Grove Beach and Mission Trail Center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
20 Units Available
Oak Springs Ranch
24055 Clinton Keith Road, Wildomar, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1149 sqft
Homes with rustic charm just north of downtown Temecula. Oak Springs Ranch brings luxury to residents including two resort-style pools and spas, as well as large community spaces.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
4 Units Available
Santa Rosa Apartment Homes
36491 Yamas Dr, Wildomar, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1064 sqft
Sophisticated and smart, Santa Rosa is upscale renting in Wildomar, California. A quaint, suburban community centrally located near Murrieta and Lake Elsinore.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
7 Units Available
Gables Oak Creek
24875 Prielipp Rd, Wildomar, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1043 sqft
Surrounded by breathtaking mountain views, this community still has easy access to bus stops and I-15. On-site amenities include gym, pool, clubhouse and carport. Units feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry, and are already furnished.

June 2020 Menifee Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Menifee Rent Report. Menifee rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Menifee rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Menifee rents held steady over the past month

Menifee rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Menifee stand at $1,337 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,672 for a two-bedroom. Menifee's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Menifee over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 9 of the largest 10 cities in the Riverside metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.4% over the past year.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents grew 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Menifee

    As rents have fallen slightly in Menifee, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Menifee is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Menifee's median two-bedroom rent of $1,672 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.4% decline in Menifee.
    • While rents in Menifee fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Austin (+1.3%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Menifee than most large cities. For example, Jacksonville has a median 2BR rent of $1,096, where Menifee is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    1.5%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,440
    $1,800
    -0.6%
    0.4%
    Ontario
    $1,210
    $1,520
    0
    1.1%
    Corona
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Victorville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.9%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    3%
    Chino
    $1,260
    $1,600
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.4%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    6.3%
    Chino Hills
    $1,600
    $2,030
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    0.9%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    3.1%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.3%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -3.2%
    Wildomar
    $1,450
    $1,820
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.2%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0.3%
    4.6%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

