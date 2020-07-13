113 Apartments for rent in Menifee, CA with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Menifee apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
21 Units Available
Artesa at Menifee Town Center
30414 Town Center Drive, Menifee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,691
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,019
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1314 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
29924 Camino Cristal
29924 Camino Cristal, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1345 sqft
29924 Camino Cristal Available 08/14/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sun City
26601 Farrell St
26601 Farrell Street, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1328 sqft
55+ Sun City Home - Beautifully maintained Sun City home in senior community. Home offers formal living and dining room, plus professionally built enclosed sun room. Spacious galley kitchen with breakfast bar and large island.

1 of 54

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
23471 Vista
23471 Vista Way, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1700 sqft
Spectacular Views!!! Backs up to Canyon Lake! This unique and rare find offers; MAIN HOUSE with three spacious bedrooms, 2.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City
29669 Singing Wood Lane
29669 Singing Wood Lane, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1570 sqft
*** CALL SEAN AT (951) 473-4037 FOR A SHOWING *** THIS CUTE HOME IS A BLOCK AWAY FROM LAZY CREEK PARK IN A NICE FAMILY SECTION OF MENIFEE AND HAS THREE BEDROOMS WITH A FORTH ROOM THAT CAN BE USED AS A BEDROOM 2 1/2 BATHS AND IS NEAR FREEWAYS AND

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
30454 Village Terrace
30454 Village Terrace Dr, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1606 sqft
Welcome Home! "BRAND NEW" Next Gen Home in Village Center. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath is stunning. The style of this home is open with a first floor great room, nook/dining area and kitchen. The kitchen has a large island.

1 of 65

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
27050 Tupelo Road
27050 Tupelo Road, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1800 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM BUILT, SINGLE STORY, RANCH STYLE HOME, ON A LARGE LOT IN MENIFEE. GREAT LOT TO HAVE YOUR RV, BOAT, TRAILER(S), WORK VEHICLES, ETC.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
29870 Boathouse
29870 Boathouse Cv, Menifee, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
2981 sqft
Available Late July 2020 Beautiful 5 Bedroom 3 Bath home with a fantastic layout that caters to a multi-generational family. One bedroom and full bathroom down stairs tucked away to allow privacy for guests.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
28179 Panorama Hills Drive
28179 Panorama Hills Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1734 sqft
55+ Age restricted community of Oasis, resort living, 55+ Age restricted community of Oasis, resort living, 55+ Age restricted community of Oasis, resort living,with Club House that includes heated swimming pool, Spa, Tennis, Pickle Ball, Computer

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
30457 Village Knoll
30457 Village Knoll Dr, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1577 sqft
Don't miss out on this immaculate Lennar built home at Menifee Town Center! This home boasts: Three spacious bedrooms, Two and a half bathrooms, Open and bright kitchen with large center island, white cabinetry, solid surface counter tops,

1 of 49

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
29169 Promenade
29169 Promenade Road, Menifee, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2425 sqft
Don't miss out on this stunning Menifee Lakes Golf Course View home! This gorgeous home features; Five bedrooms. Lower level bedrooms is a separate guest suite with private full bath! Living room.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City
28561 Middlebury Way
28561 Middlebury Way, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1674 sqft
This is a rare find in 55+ community! This home has been rehabed! Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, dining room and a kitchen that boasts: Beautiful granite counter tops, with a gas cook top. Carpet and tile.

1 of 19

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
27909 Golden Hill Court
27909 Golden Hill Court, Menifee, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2195 sqft
27909 Golden Hill Court Available 05/15/20 Big Beautiful Home - Perfect condition! 4 bedroom 3 bath, 2 story 3 car garage on a cul de sac.

1 of 46

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
27372 Bramwell St.
27372 Bramwell Street, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1568 sqft
27372 Bramwell St. Available 05/01/20 San Marino - 27372 Bramwell Street, Menifee, CA 92584 - San Marino, a great community in Menifee. It is located in walking distance to the Market Place and the Menifee Charter School.

1 of 60

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
28140 Montana Street
28140 Montana Street, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1372 sqft
Canyon Lake - Menifee - 1/4 Acre - Stunning New Home - 28140 Montana Street - Incredibly Inviting 2-Year-New Manufactured Home On Over 1/4 Acre. Only Home On Cul-De-Sac! You Can't Lose! Forever Views, Near Canyon Lake, Boating/Fishing.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
25639 Solell Circle
25639 Solell Circle, Menifee, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
2440 sqft
Gorgeous 5 bedroom ,3 bathroom home is located in the heart of the beautiful City of Romoland . It features a large backyard and open concept layout! Let's schedule a tour today!!! Call (951)795-5711.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City
26033 Verde Grande Court
26033 Verde Grande Court, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1285 sqft
55+ community located in the Sun city Villas. Cute 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo, with huge patio off living room and Master bedroom. Gated Courtyard entry, 2 car garage. Comes with washer, dryer and refrigerator.
Results within 1 mile of Menifee

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Murrieta Highlands
33620 Willow Haven Lane #104
33620 Willow Haven Lane, Murrieta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Murrieta Spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 baths plus Loft Town Home - Lovely and spacious Willow Haven Town home in Murrieta. 2 bedroom plus a loft on the 2nd floor, 2.5 baths.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Perris
3369 Buffalo Road
3369 Buffalo Road, Perris, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2376 sqft
Beautiful Perris Home Located In Desired Community!! - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story home. Premium upgraded home comes complete with solar panels, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lake Elsinore Hills District
34295 Chaparossa
34295 Chaparossa Drive, Lake Elsinore, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,550
3088 sqft
34295 Chaparossa Available 08/28/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 49

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
29264 Garnet Street
29264 Garnet Street, Riverside County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2444 sqft
ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS CORNER LOT, SINGLE STORY, 3 BEDROOM, +PLUS DEN (could be used as 4th bedroom), 2-1/2 BATHS, SEPARATE LIVING, FAMILY AND DINING ROOMS, 2-CAR GARAGE HOME IN MENIFEE (East of the 215 Freeway off Scott Road approx. 1 mile).

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Golden City
34888 Antelope Rd
34888 Antelope Road, Murrieta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2500 sqft
Newly updated 2,500 sqft. 3/2.5 on 5-flat acres! Mountain views w/no neighbors & private gate. - This newly renovated 2,500 sqft. home has 3-bedrooms, 2.5-baths, and is ideally situated on 5-flat acres with mountain views.

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
30306 Early Round
30306 Early Round Drive, Canyon Lake, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1804 sqft
Don't miss out on this fantastic home located in Canyon Lake!! This home offers; Open floor plan, living room, tiled entry, high ceilings, family room and dining room combo with cozy fireplace.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Murrieta Highlands
33626 Delphinium Lane
33626 Delphinium Lane, Murrieta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2187 sqft
Spacious 4 bedrooms upstairs, 1/2 bath and laundry room downstairs. Great lighting throughout the home, french doors on the side of the home that open up to spacious gated RV parking.
City Guide for Menifee, CA

Taken by motocross? Menifee is the hometown of Mike Metzger, "The Godfather of Freestyle Motocross, " who is famous for performing a world-record-breaking back flip at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas.

Located in one of the quieter parts of Southern California, Menifee originally started as a retirement community called Sun City, where older residents could lead active lives in nice surroundings. Sun City still exists as a central neighborhood of Menifee, but the settlement has since grown into a thriving city of more than 75,000 people.The builders have been busy here lately, which means there are plenty of lovely new homes from which to choose. And don't worry - your neighbors won't all be old folks; the city now welcomes young people and families as well as retirees. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Menifee, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Menifee apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

