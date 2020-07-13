113 Apartments for rent in Menifee, CA with parking
Taken by motocross? Menifee is the hometown of Mike Metzger, "The Godfather of Freestyle Motocross, " who is famous for performing a world-record-breaking back flip at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas.
Located in one of the quieter parts of Southern California, Menifee originally started as a retirement community called Sun City, where older residents could lead active lives in nice surroundings. Sun City still exists as a central neighborhood of Menifee, but the settlement has since grown into a thriving city of more than 75,000 people.The builders have been busy here lately, which means there are plenty of lovely new homes from which to choose. And don't worry - your neighbors won't all be old folks; the city now welcomes young people and families as well as retirees. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Menifee apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.