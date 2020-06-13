Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:33 PM

103 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Menifee, CA

Finding an apartment in Menifee that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo...
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
18 Units Available
Artesa at Menifee Town Center
30414 Town Center Drive, Menifee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,661
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,014
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,281
1314 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
29025 Pebble Beach Rd.
29025 Pebble Beach Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1098 sqft
55+ Senior Home - The Core - 29025 Pebble Beach - I'm getting a new look. You will love me! This is a wonderful 55+/Senior Home! Walk into a nice living area, the kitchen is spacious with a lot of cupboard space.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
29738 Mirasol Circle
29738 Mirasol Circle, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1299 sqft
55 + COMMUNITY ONLY!! Lovely Single-Story Next Door To Golf Course! Pet Friendly!! - Beautiful single-story located in a cul-de-sac neighborhood, just feet from the Menifee Lakes golf course! Pets are welcome!! Pristine neighborhood that shows

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
25621 Cherry Hills Blvd
25621 Cherry Hills Boulevard, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1062 sqft
55+ Sun City Charmer! - 55+ community! Meticulously maintained 2 bedroom and 2 bath attached condo in Sun City. Tile floors, eat in kitchen, spacious bedrooms, single car carport, fridge and washer/dryer for tenant use.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
28891 Biarritz Ct
28891 Biarritz Court, Menifee, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2190 sqft
Family friendly cul-de-sac home Menifee Lakes 4 bd - Property Id: 167038 Welcome to your home in Menifee Lakes with 4 bd / 3 bath +Bonus room with 2,200 sf living space on 7,000 sf of land.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
25870 Interlechen
25870 Interlechen Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1021 sqft
55+ Super clean 2 bedroom, 1 bath with 1 car garage - Super clean 2 bedroom/1 bath, 1 car garage single story, senior home in Sun City.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
30833 La Ray Ln
30833 La Ray Lane, Menifee, CA
Studio
$750
GOT HORSES ? NEED 2 ACRES FOR YOUR HORSES ? WE GOT IT ! MENIFEE AREA - WE HAVE 2 ACRES FENCED AREA FOR RENT. (NOT FOR 420 GROWING) YOU CAN HAVE AN R/V AND LIVE ON THE SAME 2 ACRES. THERE IS NO CORRALS AND AS IS .

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
26327 Burlington Way
26327 Burlington Way, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1675 sqft
Large home in 55+ senior community - Property Id: 284585 House has newer paint inside and out, newer carpet/flooring. Move in ready clean 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, laundry room, workroom and large backyard with mature fruit trees.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
30778 Sonora St
30778 Sonora Street, Menifee, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2300 sqft
30778 Sonora St Available 07/15/20 24 HOUR OPEN HOUSE - VIRTUAL TOUR - & - BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - charming 4 bedroom + 3 full bath home. extra large yard.freeway close and shopping nearby . quiet community . (RLNE5787647)

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
27201 Sun City Blvd
27201 Sun City Boulevard, Menifee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
729 sqft
Quaint senior condo in the heart of Sun City a 55+ community of Menifee. Enter the property and you walk into the fairly large living room. The living room connects to the kitchen.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
26918 China Dr
26918 China Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1450 sqft
Gorgeous senior home located in The Club, a 55+ premier community of Menifee.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
27280 Wentworth Dr
27280 Wentworth Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1132 sqft
Come see this gorgeous senior home located in the heart of Sun City. This home is ready for its new tenant! When you walk into the home you are greeted with a large living room and a separating wall to the kitchen.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
28061 Salem Ct
28061 Salem Court, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1344 sqft
Come see this newly rehabbed SENIOR home located in the 55+ premier community of Menifee. Nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac, you will find this low maintenance senior home ready for new tenants.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
27120 Yorba Linda Ct
27120 Yorba Linda Court, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
945 sqft
This senior home resides within Sun City, a 55+ premier community of Menifee. It contains a low maintenance front yard, with a few trees. Inside you are greeted with a large living area that connects to the kitchen.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
28910 Carmel Rd
28910 Carmel Road, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1404 sqft
Come see this newly listed SENIOR home located in Sun City, a Premier community of Menifee. This home has been completely rehabbed.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
29735 Avenida De Sereno
29735 Avenida De Sereno, Menifee, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1709 sqft
This is a 4 bedroom 3 bath 2 story home with RV parking. Walk in the home and you are greeted with a large open floor plan with beautiful vinyl flooring throughout the home. Living room is large and includes a white bricked fire place.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
27480 Canterbury St
27480 Canterbury Street, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1354 sqft
This home is perfect for the starting family. Step inside and you will find a large living room and an open floor plan.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
28051 Salem Ct
28051 Salem Court, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1450 sqft
Big, beautiful senior home with an open floor plan on a cul-de-sac in Sun City a 55+ premier community of Menifee. Includes low maintenance rock front yard.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
27177 Sun City Blvd
27177 Sun City Boulevard, Menifee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,080
729 sqft
Come see this quaint 1 bedroom senior condo. Living room is decent and connects to the kitchen. Kitchen includes white tiles counter tops, cabinets for storage, white appliances including a refrigerator.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
29190 Crestline Dr
29190 Crestline Drive, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1098 sqft
Come see this family home ready for new tenants. Drive up to the property and you will notice the front yard is low maintenance. Walk through the front door and you will find wood flooring throughout the home.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
26745 Summer Sunshine Dr
26745 Summer Sunshine Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1290 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in The Club, a 55+ premier community of Menifee. Walk into the home and you are greeted with beautiful laminated flooring throughout. The living room is large and connects to the kitchen.

1 of 9

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
28886 Champions Drive
28886 Champions Drive, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1427 sqft
Charming Home with Pergo Floors...Just minutes from the lake!! - This home is centrally located, just minutes from shopping and freeway access..

1 of 60

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
28140 Montana Street
28140 Montana Street, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1372 sqft
Canyon Lake - Menifee - 1/4 Acre - Stunning New Home - 28140 Montana Street - Incredibly Inviting 2-Year-New Manufactured Home On Over 1/4 Acre. Only Home On Cul-De-Sac! You Can't Lose! Forever Views, Near Canyon Lake, Boating/Fishing.

1 of 39

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
24612 Big Country Drive
24612 Big Country Dr, Menifee, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
2782 sqft
NEW HOME 5 BEDROOMS SOLAR - Flexible move in dates Brand New house 5 bedrooms 3 bathrooms. Master bedroom downstairs with 2 bedrooms also downstairs. A loft with 2 bedrooms and bathroom upstairs.
City Guide for Menifee, CA

Taken by motocross? Menifee is the hometown of Mike Metzger, "The Godfather of Freestyle Motocross, " who is famous for performing a world-record-breaking back flip at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas.

Located in one of the quieter parts of Southern California, Menifee originally started as a retirement community called Sun City, where older residents could lead active lives in nice surroundings. Sun City still exists as a central neighborhood of Menifee, but the settlement has since grown into a thriving city of more than 75,000 people.The builders have been busy here lately, which means there are plenty of lovely new homes from which to choose. And don't worry - your neighbors won't all be old folks; the city now welcomes young people and families as well as retirees. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Menifee, CA

Finding an apartment in Menifee that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

