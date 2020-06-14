Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:35 AM

118 Apartments for rent in Menifee, CA with garage

Menifee apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Artesa at Menifee Town Center
30414 Town Center Drive, Menifee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,661
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,281
1314 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
28891 Biarritz Ct
28891 Biarritz Court, Menifee, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2190 sqft
Family friendly cul-de-sac home Menifee Lakes 4 bd - Property Id: 167038 Welcome to your home in Menifee Lakes with 4 bd / 3 bath +Bonus room with 2,200 sf living space on 7,000 sf of land.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
25870 Interlechen
25870 Interlechen Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1021 sqft
55+ Super clean 2 bedroom, 1 bath with 1 car garage - Super clean 2 bedroom/1 bath, 1 car garage single story, senior home in Sun City.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
29530 Mount Bachelor Way
29530 Mount Bachelor Way, Menifee, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Huge home on corner lot - Property Id: 295280 Absolutely beautiful 4 bedroom home awaits the right family. Complete home improvement make-over inside and out, with new appliances, carpets, blinds, etc.etc. Refrigerator and washer and dryer included.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
26327 Burlington Way
26327 Burlington Way, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1675 sqft
Large home in 55+ senior community - Property Id: 284585 House has newer paint inside and out, newer carpet/flooring. Move in ready clean 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, laundry room, workroom and large backyard with mature fruit trees.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
30713 Young Dove St
30713 Young Dove Street, Menifee, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2588 sqft
Come see this stunning family home located in Menifee. When you walk in you are greeted with a large and open floor plan. The living room is large with wood flooring throughout the home. There is a formal dinning room attached to the living room.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
28777 Bradley Rd
28777 Bradley Road, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1404 sqft
Low Maintenance Senior home in the heart of Sun City, a community of Menifee. Walk into the home and you walk into a carpeted large living area the connects to the dinning room.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
29548 Lamprey St
29548 Lamprey Street, Menifee, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2973 sqft
DRIVE BY ONLY. Beautiful 4 bedroom family home located in Menifee. Includes 3 full bathrooms, 2 car garage on a quiet street. This home is located near multiple shopping centers and the 215 freeway.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
29143 Hidden Lake Dr
29143 Hidden Lake Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1560 sqft
This senior home is located in the 55+ community of The Oasis. When you drive up to the home you will see a well maintained front yard with various bushes. When you walk into the home you walk into the living room with tiled flooring.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
28199 Long Meadow Dr
28199 Long Meadow Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1690 sqft
Come see this beautiful senior home in the Oasis Senior Community. This home has been upgraded with hardwood flooring in the kitchen, living room, hallway and den.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
28051 Salem Ct
28051 Salem Court, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1450 sqft
Big, beautiful senior home with an open floor plan on a cul-de-sac in Sun City a 55+ premier community of Menifee. Includes low maintenance rock front yard.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
27177 Sun City Blvd
27177 Sun City Boulevard, Menifee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,080
729 sqft
Come see this quaint 1 bedroom senior condo. Living room is decent and connects to the kitchen. Kitchen includes white tiles counter tops, cabinets for storage, white appliances including a refrigerator.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
26685 China Dr
26685 China Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1296 sqft
Senior home located in The Club, a quaint 55+ premier community. Low maintenance front yard with various shrubs. Walk into the home and you a greeted with gorgeous vinyl flooring in the living room. Past the living room is the kitchen.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
29190 Crestline Dr
29190 Crestline Drive, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1098 sqft
Come see this family home ready for new tenants. Drive up to the property and you will notice the front yard is low maintenance. Walk through the front door and you will find wood flooring throughout the home.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
26934 Corte Adelita
26934 Corte Adalita, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1251 sqft
Come see this wonderfully maintained senior home located in the Casa Blanca Estates Association. When you walk in you are greeted with a large and spacious living room which contains a beautiful tiled fire place, great for those cold nights.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
26891 Augusta Dr
26891 Augusta Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1066 sqft
This quaint little condo is great for the downsizing senior. It includes a beautiful kitchen, with a cut out wall to the living room to serve guests. The living room is big and has an attached, enclosed lanai on the property.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
28824 Murrieta Rd
28824 Murrieta Road, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1146 sqft
Looking for that perfect senior home with a low maintenance yard and is just down the street from shopping? This is the home for you! When you drive up you are greeted with a low maintenance rock front yard with a few shrubs, a beautiful palm tree

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
26745 Summer Sunshine Dr
26745 Summer Sunshine Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1290 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in The Club, a 55+ premier community of Menifee. Walk into the home and you are greeted with beautiful laminated flooring throughout. The living room is large and connects to the kitchen.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
26661 Braddock Rd
26661 Braddock Road, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1218 sqft
This quaint 2 bedroom home is fit for the senior! With a wonderful spacious kitchen and large living room, this is the perfect home for the downsizing senior. Comes with two full bathrooms, 2 car garage and in door laundry room.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
29079 Lakehurst Ct
29079 Lakehurst Court, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2201 sqft
A beautiful and spacious single story home with three bedrooms, which includes a large and private master suite, as well as two baths and powder room. There are three, covered garage spaces for your use and an abundance of storage in the home.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
30457 Village Knoll
30457 Village Knoll Dr, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1577 sqft
Don't miss out on this immaculate Lennar built home at Menifee Town Center! This home boasts: Three spacious bedrooms, Two and a half bathrooms, Open and bright kitchen with large center island, white cabinetry, solid surface counter tops,

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
29169 Promenade
29169 Promenade Road, Menifee, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2425 sqft
Don't miss out on this stunning Menifee Lakes Golf Course View home! This gorgeous home features; Five bedrooms. Lower level bedrooms is a separate guest suite with private full bath! Living room.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
28675 Avenida Marbella
28675 Avenida Marbella, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1334 sqft
Gorgeous Upgraded 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home. This home features crown molding, custom paint, Brand New Vinyl Planking has been installed through the entire home Neutral colors throughout.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
28561 Middlebury Way
28561 Middlebury Way, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1674 sqft
This is a rare find in 55+ community! This home has been rehabed! Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, dining room and a kitchen that boasts: Beautiful granite counter tops, with a gas cook top. Carpet and tile.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Menifee, CA

Menifee apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

