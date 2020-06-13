115 Apartments for rent in Menifee, CA with balcony

Taken by motocross? Menifee is the hometown of Mike Metzger, "The Godfather of Freestyle Motocross, " who is famous for performing a world-record-breaking back flip at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas.

Located in one of the quieter parts of Southern California, Menifee originally started as a retirement community called Sun City, where older residents could lead active lives in nice surroundings. Sun City still exists as a central neighborhood of Menifee, but the settlement has since grown into a thriving city of more than 75,000 people.The builders have been busy here lately, which means there are plenty of lovely new homes from which to choose. And don't worry - your neighbors won't all be old folks; the city now welcomes young people and families as well as retirees. See more