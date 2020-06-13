115 Apartments for rent in Menifee, CA with balcony
Taken by motocross? Menifee is the hometown of Mike Metzger, "The Godfather of Freestyle Motocross, " who is famous for performing a world-record-breaking back flip at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas.
Located in one of the quieter parts of Southern California, Menifee originally started as a retirement community called Sun City, where older residents could lead active lives in nice surroundings. Sun City still exists as a central neighborhood of Menifee, but the settlement has since grown into a thriving city of more than 75,000 people.The builders have been busy here lately, which means there are plenty of lovely new homes from which to choose. And don't worry - your neighbors won't all be old folks; the city now welcomes young people and families as well as retirees. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Menifee renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.