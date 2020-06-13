Apartment List
/
CA
/
menifee
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:39 AM

115 Apartments for rent in Menifee, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Artesa at Menifee Town Center
30414 Town Center Drive, Menifee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,661
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,281
1314 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
27630 Medford Way
27630 Medford Way, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1777 sqft
This Senior/ 55+ home located in the core of Sun City includes water, gardener, full HOA amenity access and refrigerator. An open floor plan allows you to spread out over 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in 1,777 square feet of beautifully maintained space.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
29530 Mount Bachelor Way
29530 Mount Bachelor Way, Menifee, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Huge home on corner lot - Property Id: 295280 Absolutely beautiful 4 bedroom home awaits the right family. Complete home improvement make-over inside and out, with new appliances, carpets, blinds, etc.etc. Refrigerator and washer and dryer included.

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
25821 Cherry Hills Blvd.
25821 Cherry Hills Boulevard, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1608 sqft
Murrieta Road & Cherry Hills - 25821 Cherry Hills Blvd, Sun City 92586 - Welcome to Beautiful Sun City! A Splendid 55+ Community. Long Driveway. Two Car Carport with a locked gate. Inside the carport, you have great storage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
29738 Mirasol Circle
29738 Mirasol Circle, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1299 sqft
55 + COMMUNITY ONLY!! Lovely Single-Story Next Door To Golf Course! Pet Friendly!! - Beautiful single-story located in a cul-de-sac neighborhood, just feet from the Menifee Lakes golf course! Pets are welcome!! Pristine neighborhood that shows

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
28315 E Worcester Rd
28315 East Worcester Road, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
992 sqft
Come see this quaint senior home located in the heart of Sun City a 55+ community of Menifee. This home is great for the downsizing senior.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
25700 Cherry Hills Blvd
25700 Cherry Hills Boulevard, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1378 sqft
Quaint SENIOR condo ready for occupancy. Low maintenance front yard with a two car car port with locking gate. Living room is fairly large with an attached enclosed lanai and fire place.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
28777 Bradley Rd
28777 Bradley Road, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1404 sqft
Low Maintenance Senior home in the heart of Sun City, a community of Menifee. Walk into the home and you walk into a carpeted large living area the connects to the dinning room.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
26934 Corte Adelita
26934 Corte Adalita, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1251 sqft
Come see this wonderfully maintained senior home located in the Casa Blanca Estates Association. When you walk in you are greeted with a large and spacious living room which contains a beautiful tiled fire place, great for those cold nights.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
26745 Summer Sunshine Dr
26745 Summer Sunshine Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1290 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in The Club, a 55+ premier community of Menifee. Walk into the home and you are greeted with beautiful laminated flooring throughout. The living room is large and connects to the kitchen.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
30713 Young Dove St
30713 Young Dove Street, Menifee, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2588 sqft
Come see this stunning family home located in Menifee. When you walk in you are greeted with a large and open floor plan. The living room is large with wood flooring throughout the home. There is a formal dinning room attached to the living room.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
29565 Pebble Creek Ct
29565 Pebble Creek Ct, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2032 sqft
This stunning home resides in Menifee in the Heritage Lake's Community. It is a beautiful family home with hard wood flooring throughout the home. The living room includes a fire place, which is off the kitchen.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
26918 China Dr
26918 China Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1450 sqft
Gorgeous senior home located in The Club, a 55+ premier community of Menifee.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
27201 Sun City Blvd
27201 Sun City Boulevard, Menifee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
729 sqft
Quaint senior condo in the heart of Sun City a 55+ community of Menifee. Enter the property and you walk into the fairly large living room. The living room connects to the kitchen.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
29484 Riptide Dr
29484 Riptide Drive, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1330 sqft
Single story family home located in the community of Heritage Lakes. Walk in the home and you will enter into a large living room with freshly cleaned carpets. Walk back and you will find the kitchen.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
28910 Carmel Rd
28910 Carmel Road, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1404 sqft
Come see this newly listed SENIOR home located in Sun City, a Premier community of Menifee. This home has been completely rehabbed.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
27120 Yorba Linda Ct
27120 Yorba Linda Court, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
945 sqft
This senior home resides within Sun City, a 55+ premier community of Menifee. It contains a low maintenance front yard, with a few trees. Inside you are greeted with a large living area that connects to the kitchen.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
26661 Braddock Rd
26661 Braddock Road, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1218 sqft
This quaint 2 bedroom home is fit for the senior! With a wonderful spacious kitchen and large living room, this is the perfect home for the downsizing senior. Comes with two full bathrooms, 2 car garage and in door laundry room.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
26828 Augusta Dr
26828 Augusta Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1066 sqft
Come check out this adorable senior home right in the heart of Sun City on a quiet street. When you walk into the home you are greeted with a large living room with a quaint kitchen bar area.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
29143 Hidden Lake Dr
29143 Hidden Lake Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1560 sqft
This senior home is located in the 55+ community of The Oasis. When you drive up to the home you will see a well maintained front yard with various bushes. When you walk into the home you walk into the living room with tiled flooring.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
27280 Wentworth Dr
27280 Wentworth Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1132 sqft
Come see this gorgeous senior home located in the heart of Sun City. This home is ready for its new tenant! When you walk into the home you are greeted with a large living room and a separating wall to the kitchen.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
28824 Murrieta Rd
28824 Murrieta Road, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1146 sqft
Looking for that perfect senior home with a low maintenance yard and is just down the street from shopping? This is the home for you! When you drive up you are greeted with a low maintenance rock front yard with a few shrubs, a beautiful palm tree

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
27177 Sun City Blvd
27177 Sun City Boulevard, Menifee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,080
729 sqft
Come see this quaint 1 bedroom senior condo. Living room is decent and connects to the kitchen. Kitchen includes white tiles counter tops, cabinets for storage, white appliances including a refrigerator.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
28061 Salem Ct
28061 Salem Court, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1344 sqft
Come see this newly rehabbed SENIOR home located in the 55+ premier community of Menifee. Nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac, you will find this low maintenance senior home ready for new tenants.
City Guide for Menifee, CA

Taken by motocross? Menifee is the hometown of Mike Metzger, "The Godfather of Freestyle Motocross, " who is famous for performing a world-record-breaking back flip at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas.

Located in one of the quieter parts of Southern California, Menifee originally started as a retirement community called Sun City, where older residents could lead active lives in nice surroundings. Sun City still exists as a central neighborhood of Menifee, but the settlement has since grown into a thriving city of more than 75,000 people.The builders have been busy here lately, which means there are plenty of lovely new homes from which to choose. And don't worry - your neighbors won't all be old folks; the city now welcomes young people and families as well as retirees. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Menifee, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Menifee renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Menifee 1 BedroomsMenifee 2 BedroomsMenifee 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMenifee 3 BedroomsMenifee Apartments with Balcony
Menifee Apartments with GarageMenifee Apartments with GymMenifee Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMenifee Apartments with Parking
Menifee Apartments with PoolMenifee Apartments with Washer-DryerMenifee Dog Friendly ApartmentsMenifee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAWest Covina, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAEastvale, CAHighland, CARowland Heights, CAPalm Desert, CA
Loma Linda, CASolana Beach, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CALadera Ranch, CARamona, CAHome Gardens, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWoodcrest, CACalimesa, CALaguna Woods, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College