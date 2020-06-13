Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:39 AM

103 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Menifee, CA

Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Artesa at Menifee Town Center
30414 Town Center Drive, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,281
1314 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
29810 Cottonwood Cove
29810 Cottonwood Cove Drive, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1979 sqft
Welcome to this single story home in a great location within the gated community of Tierra Shores.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Sun City
1 Unit Available
27630 Medford Way
27630 Medford Way, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1777 sqft
This Senior/ 55+ home located in the core of Sun City includes water, gardener, full HOA amenity access and refrigerator. An open floor plan allows you to spread out over 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in 1,777 square feet of beautifully maintained space.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
28891 Biarritz Ct
28891 Biarritz Court, Menifee, CA
Family friendly cul-de-sac home Menifee Lakes 4 bd - Property Id: 167038 Welcome to your home in Menifee Lakes with 4 bd / 3 bath +Bonus room with 2,200 sf living space on 7,000 sf of land.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
29530 Mount Bachelor Way
29530 Mount Bachelor Way, Menifee, CA
Huge home on corner lot - Property Id: 295280 Absolutely beautiful 4 bedroom home awaits the right family. Complete home improvement make-over inside and out, with new appliances, carpets, blinds, etc.etc. Refrigerator and washer and dryer included.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
26327 Burlington Way
26327 Burlington Way, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1675 sqft
Large home in 55+ senior community - Property Id: 284585 House has newer paint inside and out, newer carpet/flooring. Move in ready clean 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, laundry room, workroom and large backyard with mature fruit trees.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
30778 Sonora St
30778 Sonora Street, Menifee, CA
30778 Sonora St Available 07/15/20 24 HOUR OPEN HOUSE - VIRTUAL TOUR - & - BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - charming 4 bedroom + 3 full bath home. extra large yard.freeway close and shopping nearby . quiet community . (RLNE5787647)

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
29738 Mirasol Circle
29738 Mirasol Circle, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1299 sqft
55 + COMMUNITY ONLY!! Lovely Single-Story Next Door To Golf Course! Pet Friendly!! - Beautiful single-story located in a cul-de-sac neighborhood, just feet from the Menifee Lakes golf course! Pets are welcome!! Pristine neighborhood that shows

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
29548 Lamprey St
29548 Lamprey Street, Menifee, CA
DRIVE BY ONLY. Beautiful 4 bedroom family home located in Menifee. Includes 3 full bathrooms, 2 car garage on a quiet street. This home is located near multiple shopping centers and the 215 freeway.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
30713 Young Dove St
30713 Young Dove Street, Menifee, CA
Come see this stunning family home located in Menifee. When you walk in you are greeted with a large and open floor plan. The living room is large with wood flooring throughout the home. There is a formal dinning room attached to the living room.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
29079 Lakehurst Ct
29079 Lakehurst Court, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2201 sqft
A beautiful and spacious single story home with three bedrooms, which includes a large and private master suite, as well as two baths and powder room. There are three, covered garage spaces for your use and an abundance of storage in the home.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
29565 Pebble Creek Ct
29565 Pebble Creek Ct, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2032 sqft
This stunning home resides in Menifee in the Heritage Lake's Community. It is a beautiful family home with hard wood flooring throughout the home. The living room includes a fire place, which is off the kitchen.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
29484 Riptide Dr
29484 Riptide Drive, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1330 sqft
Single story family home located in the community of Heritage Lakes. Walk in the home and you will enter into a large living room with freshly cleaned carpets. Walk back and you will find the kitchen.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
28910 Carmel Rd
28910 Carmel Road, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1404 sqft
Come see this newly listed SENIOR home located in Sun City, a Premier community of Menifee. This home has been completely rehabbed.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
28051 Salem Ct
28051 Salem Court, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1450 sqft
Big, beautiful senior home with an open floor plan on a cul-de-sac in Sun City a 55+ premier community of Menifee. Includes low maintenance rock front yard.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
29735 Avenida De Sereno
29735 Avenida De Sereno, Menifee, CA
This is a 4 bedroom 3 bath 2 story home with RV parking. Walk in the home and you are greeted with a large open floor plan with beautiful vinyl flooring throughout the home. Living room is large and includes a white bricked fire place.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
29190 Crestline Dr
29190 Crestline Drive, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1098 sqft
Come see this family home ready for new tenants. Drive up to the property and you will notice the front yard is low maintenance. Walk through the front door and you will find wood flooring throughout the home.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
27480 Canterbury St
27480 Canterbury Street, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1354 sqft
This home is perfect for the starting family. Step inside and you will find a large living room and an open floor plan.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
30457 Village Knoll
30457 Village Knoll Dr, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1577 sqft
Don't miss out on this immaculate Lennar built home at Menifee Town Center! This home boasts: Three spacious bedrooms, Two and a half bathrooms, Open and bright kitchen with large center island, white cabinetry, solid surface counter tops,

1 of 49

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
29169 Promenade
29169 Promenade Road, Menifee, CA
Don't miss out on this stunning Menifee Lakes Golf Course View home! This gorgeous home features; Five bedrooms. Lower level bedrooms is a separate guest suite with private full bath! Living room.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
28675 Avenida Marbella
28675 Avenida Marbella, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1334 sqft
Gorgeous Upgraded 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home. This home features crown molding, custom paint, Brand New Vinyl Planking has been installed through the entire home Neutral colors throughout.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Sun City
1 Unit Available
28561 Middlebury Way
28561 Middlebury Way, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1674 sqft
This is a rare find in 55+ community! This home has been rehabed! Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, dining room and a kitchen that boasts: Beautiful granite counter tops, with a gas cook top. Carpet and tile.

1 of 19

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
27909 Golden Hill Court
27909 Golden Hill Court, Menifee, CA
27909 Golden Hill Court Available 05/15/20 Big Beautiful Home - Perfect condition! 4 bedroom 3 bath, 2 story 3 car garage on a cul de sac.

1 of 9

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
28886 Champions Drive
28886 Champions Drive, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1427 sqft
Charming Home with Pergo Floors...Just minutes from the lake!! - This home is centrally located, just minutes from shopping and freeway access..

June 2020 Menifee Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Menifee Rent Report. Menifee rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Menifee rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Menifee rents held steady over the past month

Menifee rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Menifee stand at $1,337 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,672 for a two-bedroom. Menifee's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Menifee over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 9 of the largest 10 cities in the Riverside metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.4% over the past year.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents grew 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Menifee

    As rents have fallen slightly in Menifee, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Menifee is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Menifee's median two-bedroom rent of $1,672 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.4% decline in Menifee.
    • While rents in Menifee fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Austin (+1.3%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Menifee than most large cities. For example, Jacksonville has a median 2BR rent of $1,096, where Menifee is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    1.5%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,440
    $1,800
    -0.6%
    0.4%
    Ontario
    $1,210
    $1,520
    0
    1.1%
    Corona
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Victorville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.9%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    3%
    Chino
    $1,260
    $1,600
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.4%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    6.3%
    Chino Hills
    $1,600
    $2,030
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    0.9%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    3.1%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.3%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -3.2%
    Wildomar
    $1,450
    $1,820
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.2%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0.3%
    4.6%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

