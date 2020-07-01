228 16th Place

Amenities
Brand new construction in the sought after sand section of Manhattan Beach. This one bedroom one bathroom apartment features
stainless steel appliances and all the necessities you need to live the great beach lifestyle. There are beautiful hardwood floors
and crown molding throughout. Step outside to your covered patio with a peek-a-boo view of the ocean, perfect for outdoor
entertaining. Laundry is in the unit and there is one covered parking spot. This home is in the heart of town making it easy to
walk to the beach, restaurants, and shops. It’s your turn to live at the beach!