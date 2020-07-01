All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated November 26 2019 at 2:58 AM

228 16th Place

228 16th Place · No Longer Available
Location

228 16th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Brand new construction in the sought after sand section of Manhattan Beach. This one bedroom one bathroom apartment features
stainless steel appliances and all the necessities you need to live the great beach lifestyle. There are beautiful hardwood floors
and crown molding throughout. Step outside to your covered patio with a peek-a-boo view of the ocean, perfect for outdoor
entertaining. Laundry is in the unit and there is one covered parking spot. This home is in the heart of town making it easy to
walk to the beach, restaurants, and shops. It’s your turn to live at the beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 16th Place have any available units?
228 16th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 228 16th Place have?
Some of 228 16th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 16th Place currently offering any rent specials?
228 16th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 16th Place pet-friendly?
No, 228 16th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 228 16th Place offer parking?
Yes, 228 16th Place offers parking.
Does 228 16th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 16th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 16th Place have a pool?
No, 228 16th Place does not have a pool.
Does 228 16th Place have accessible units?
No, 228 16th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 228 16th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 228 16th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 228 16th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 228 16th Place does not have units with air conditioning.

