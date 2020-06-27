All apartments in Manhattan Beach
1151 N Meadows

1151 North Meadows Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1151 North Meadows Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Eastside Manhattan Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 4 bedrooms & 3 baths (with two suites upstairs) single family house in the heart of Manhattan Beach. Complete new 2018 construction for 2nd floor and remodeled 1st floor. Great open floor design with new bathrooms, new kitchen cabinets, new LED lights, new fire sprinklers, new furnace, new paint in & out, new waterproof flooring..., too many new features to list… 9ft ceiling on 2nd floor! Quiet and private home close to all amenities. Direct access to the back yard from drive way or garage. Walking distance to award winning elementary school: Meadows Elementary School. Super quiet inside with dual-pan energy saving windows. Ocean breeze keep it cool in the summer even when AC is not turned on. Must see in person to appreciate the elegance, value, and functional design and detail of this great home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1151 N Meadows have any available units?
1151 N Meadows doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1151 N Meadows have?
Some of 1151 N Meadows's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1151 N Meadows currently offering any rent specials?
1151 N Meadows is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1151 N Meadows pet-friendly?
No, 1151 N Meadows is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 1151 N Meadows offer parking?
Yes, 1151 N Meadows offers parking.
Does 1151 N Meadows have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1151 N Meadows does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1151 N Meadows have a pool?
No, 1151 N Meadows does not have a pool.
Does 1151 N Meadows have accessible units?
No, 1151 N Meadows does not have accessible units.
Does 1151 N Meadows have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1151 N Meadows has units with dishwashers.
Does 1151 N Meadows have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1151 N Meadows has units with air conditioning.
