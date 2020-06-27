1151 N Meadows

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 4 bedrooms & 3 baths (with two suites upstairs) single family house in the heart of Manhattan Beach. Complete new 2018 construction for 2nd floor and remodeled 1st floor. Great open floor design with new bathrooms, new kitchen cabinets, new LED lights, new fire sprinklers, new furnace, new paint in & out, new waterproof flooring..., too many new features to list… 9ft ceiling on 2nd floor! Quiet and private home close to all amenities. Direct access to the back yard from drive way or garage. Walking distance to award winning elementary school: Meadows Elementary School. Super quiet inside with dual-pan energy saving windows. Ocean breeze keep it cool in the summer even when AC is not turned on. Must see in person to appreciate the elegance, value, and functional design and detail of this great home.