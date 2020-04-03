28364 Rey De Copas Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

Highly sought-after remodeled Malibu Villas three bedroom/four bathroom with peek-a-boo views. Coveted two-level floor plan with soaring ceilings allows an abundance of natural light. Main floor has an open floor plan with tile floors, dining area, powder room and spacious living room. The remodeled kitchen features granite counters and stainless appliances. An inviting atrium patio flows into the dining and kitchen area. Second-level offers two large en-suite bedrooms with updated bath / shower , walk-in closets and a private balcony. Spacious third bedroom offers a large closet. Washer and Dryer is located in the attached two-car garage. 24-hour gated and guarded security, pool/spa, and clubhouse. Centrally located to Malibu beaches, shopping, hiking trails, and Pepperdine University. Submit on Pets.Call Keli Griffin @ 805-794-1512.