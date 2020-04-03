All apartments in Malibu
28364 Rey De Copas Lane
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:36 PM

28364 Rey De Copas Lane

28364 Rey De Copas Lane · (805) 794-1512
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

28364 Rey De Copas Lane, Malibu, CA 90265
Central Malibu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1639 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Highly sought-after remodeled Malibu Villas three bedroom/four bathroom with peek-a-boo views. Coveted two-level floor plan with soaring ceilings allows an abundance of natural light. Main floor has an open floor plan with tile floors, dining area, powder room and spacious living room. The remodeled kitchen features granite counters and stainless appliances. An inviting atrium patio flows into the dining and kitchen area. Second-level offers two large en-suite bedrooms with updated bath / shower , walk-in closets and a private balcony. Spacious third bedroom offers a large closet. Washer and Dryer is located in the attached two-car garage. 24-hour gated and guarded security, pool/spa, and clubhouse. Centrally located to Malibu beaches, shopping, hiking trails, and Pepperdine University. Submit on Pets.Call Keli Griffin @ 805-794-1512.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28364 Rey De Copas Lane have any available units?
28364 Rey De Copas Lane has a unit available for $4,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28364 Rey De Copas Lane have?
Some of 28364 Rey De Copas Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28364 Rey De Copas Lane currently offering any rent specials?
28364 Rey De Copas Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28364 Rey De Copas Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 28364 Rey De Copas Lane is pet friendly.
Does 28364 Rey De Copas Lane offer parking?
Yes, 28364 Rey De Copas Lane does offer parking.
Does 28364 Rey De Copas Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28364 Rey De Copas Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28364 Rey De Copas Lane have a pool?
Yes, 28364 Rey De Copas Lane has a pool.
Does 28364 Rey De Copas Lane have accessible units?
No, 28364 Rey De Copas Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 28364 Rey De Copas Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28364 Rey De Copas Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 28364 Rey De Copas Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 28364 Rey De Copas Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
