2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:32 AM
181 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Malibu, CA
1 of 18
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Central Malibu
1 Unit Available
3775 Puerco Canyon Road
3775 Puerco Canyon Road, Malibu, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,945
1500 sqft
Malibu House luxuriously designed with 180 degree ocean view! - Recently renovated, immaculate double-gated Guest House w/panoramic ocean views & covered carport parking.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Point Dume
1 Unit Available
29500 Heathercliff
29500 Heathercliff Road, Malibu, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,495
1500 sqft
Sunsets galore! Welcome to this gorgeous contemporary Malibu beach home. It is fully furnished, completely rebuilt, and extensively remodeled, with modern and custom features.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Eastern Malibu
1 Unit Available
23901 Civic Center Way
23901 Civic Center Way, Malibu, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
895 sqft
CALL TIFFANY FOR SHOWINGS (805) 469-8391. Tastefully upgraded unit at Malibu Canyon Village.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Central Malibu
1 Unit Available
28370 Rey De Copas Lane
28370 Rey De Copas Lane, Malibu, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
1378 sqft
Call Tiffany for a Private Showing (805) 469-8391. Take in beautiful mature landscape views from your tastefully upgraded kitchen complete with stainless appliances and ocean views from the comfort of your living room.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Point Dume
1 Unit Available
7089 BIRDVIEW AVENUE
7089 Birdview Avenue, Malibu, CA
2 Bedrooms
$27,500
2571 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7089 BIRDVIEW AVENUE in Malibu. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
Pacific Palisades
1 Unit Available
14594 Gallaudet Place
14594 Gallaudet Place, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$9,000
2000 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 14594 Gallaudet Place, Pacific Palisades 90272 - Rent: $9,000 Per Month - Deposit: $9,000 - Credit Score 600 or better - Bedrooms: 2 -
1 of 24
Last updated June 11 at 01:04pm
Pacific Palisades
1 Unit Available
15516 Sunset Boulevard
15516 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,899
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 15516 Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Pacific Palisades
1 Unit Available
15340 Albright Street
15340 Albright Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1500 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in the center of town in Pacific Palisades walking distance from Caruso's Palisades Village and Temescal Canyon.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
30116 Mulholland Highway Guesthouse
30116 Mulholland Highway, Los Angeles County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,225
740 sqft
Fully renovated private guesthouse with beautiful mountain views located behind a gated home in the Santa Monica Mountains. All new appliances, w/d and flooring. Central heat & AC. Private lawn and gazebo. Tandem parking.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Central Malibu
1 Unit Available
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Pacific Palisades
1 Unit Available
101 OCEAN AVE
101 Ocean Way, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,350
1396 sqft
Experience the best of Santa Monica in one of the city's most coveted and iconic buildings, 101 Ocean. Enjoy spectacular views of the Pacific Ocean, Santa Monica Canyon and unparalleled sunsets all year round.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Point Dume
1 Unit Available
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Westside
20 Units Available
West Park Village
11400 Rochester Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,097
951 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 06:45am
Marina Del Rey
57 Units Available
AMLI Marina Del Rey
4242 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,375
1483 sqft
These Marina Del Rey apartments overlook a shimmering swimming pool and are close to Santa Monica and Culver City. Suites have stainless steel appliances and granite counters. This pet-friendly complex boasts a gym and clubhouse.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:21am
North Ranch
7 Units Available
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1000 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Marina Del Rey
13 Units Available
Breakwater at Marina del Rey
13900 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,605
1265 sqft
Situated on Marina Del Ray's southeast shore. Apartments feature island kitchens with quartz countertops and private patios with ocean and marina views. Residents enjoy free bike rentals and direct access to bike trails.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Encino
5 Units Available
Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,321
1130 sqft
Close to Ventura Blvd with easy access to 101 and 405 freeways. All appliances, including a stainless steel refrigerator and garbage disposal. Granite countertops, hardwood and carpet flooring. Pool, sauna and hot tub.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
233 Units Available
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,651
1207 sqft
The Q is a new collection of communities that reimagine luxury apartment living in the Warner Center.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
West Los Angeles
10 Units Available
C on Pico
12301 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
831 sqft
Luxury community amenities include 24-hour gym, rooftop grilling space and dog park. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and stainless steel appliances. Convenient location for commuters, close to I-10.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Marina Del Rey
22 Units Available
Pearl
4111 South Via Marina Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,886
989 sqft
This smoke-free community features a business center, heated swimming pool, tennis courts and garage parking. Apartments include private balconies, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Villa Marina Marketplace Mall and Fisherman's Village are both located nearby.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
58 Units Available
Vert
6606 Variel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,210
1140 sqft
VERT combines the best of eco-friendly living with the high-quality features and amenities you want in your next community. We designed each open-concept floor plan to maximize space, so you have room to live, work, and play.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Mid-City
26 Units Available
Riva
1410 5th St, Santa Monica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,899
946 sqft
Wonderful neighborhood with excellent schools, retail stores and restaurants. In-unit washer and dryer. Rooftop lounge area. Secure underground parking garage. Charging station for electric vehicles.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
14 Units Available
Haven Warner Center
6530 Independence Ave, Hidden Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,152
792 sqft
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Central Thousand Oaks
10 Units Available
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,241
1063 sqft
Furnished one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers fitness center, pool, bbq/grill area, garage parking. Thousand Oaks neighborhood with access to Ventura Freeway, Green Line public transit.
