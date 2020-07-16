Apartment List
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:58 AM

124 Apartments for rent in Malibu, CA with gyms

1 of 54

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Malibu
26901 SEA VISTA DRIVE
26901 Sea Vista Drive, Malibu, CA
6 Bedrooms
$75,000
10114 sqft
With 270-degree views from Palos Verdes to Point Dume, this spectacular home is result of five-year, down-to-the-studs restoration with finest materials. Gated cul-de-sac lot, 6-car garage, huge motor court, extra parking for 25+ cars.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Winding Way-De Butts Terrace
27475 WINDING WAY E
27475 Winding Way, Malibu, CA
4 Bedrooms
$16,500
4939 sqft
This private and gated, the ocean-view estate is nestled in the foothills in the exclusive Winding Way neighborhood on approximately 1.83 acres.

1 of 49

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Western Malibu
31220 BROAD BEACH ROAD
31220 Broad Beach Road, Malibu, CA
4 Bedrooms
$38,500
4062 sqft
Perfect for entertaining, bright stylish contemporary with ocean views. Sunken living room/bar/den has high ceilings, wraparound windows, dramatic rock wall fireplace.

1 of 43

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Western Malibu
31412 BROAD BEACH ROAD
31412 Broad Beach Road, Malibu, CA
6 Bedrooms
$75,000
4974 sqft
Broad Beach residence combines open layout, classic finishes, & exceptionally fine construction with high ceilings, wood floors, expansive windows, & spectacular whitewater views.

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Eastern Malibu
23614 MALIBU COLONY ROAD
23614 Malibu Colony Road, Malibu, CA
5 Bedrooms
$55,000
4773 sqft
Bold design and modern features coalesce in this newly remodeled three-story beach house. Located in the guard-gated community of Malibu Colony, this 5 bedroom/5 bath home w/custom stone floors, fabric walls, and hand-selected designer elements.
Results within 5 miles of Malibu

1 of 54

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Pacific Palisades
815 Ln El Oro
815 El Oro Lane, Los Angeles, CA
6 Bedrooms
$35,000
8230 sqft
Incredible Ocean View Modern Compound in the highly coveted neighborhood; The Knolls...

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Pacific Palisades
101 OCEAN AVE
101 Ocean Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,350
2150 sqft
Experience the best of Santa Monica in one of the city's most coveted and iconic buildings, 101 Ocean. Enjoy spectacular views of the Pacific Ocean, Santa Monica Canyon and unparalleled sunsets all year round.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Pacific Palisades
16772 Edgar Street
16772 Edgar Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1345 sqft
Escape the chaos and stress of the city and come home to this peaceful, private abode. The oak hardwood floors, redwood decks and natural stone give this property an earthy and tranquil feel.

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Pacific Palisades
17175 AVENIDA DE SANTA YNEZ
17175 Avenida De Santa Ynez, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$11,999
4450 sqft
This stunning five bedroom six bath home exudes resort style living with scenic mountain viewsand is nestled at the end of a beautifully manicured cul-de-sac in the highlydesirable Palisades Highlands community.
Results within 10 miles of Malibu
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
11 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Sofi Warner Center
6300 Variel Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,946
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,722
1211 sqft
Lots of luxury in this environmentally friendly community. Air-conditioned units contain spacious closets, hardwood floors and washer/dryer hookups. Pool, fire pit and round-the-clock gym. Numerous shops and restaurants within walking distance. Close to I-405.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
24 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
The Boulevard Apartments
20600 Ventura Blvd, Woodland, CA
Studio
$1,802
877 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,859
1217 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,771
1285 sqft
Green community right next to the 101. All units include patio or balcony and extra storage. Enjoy pool, sauna and hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
11 Units Available
Brentwood
Sunset Barrington Gardens
233 S Barrington Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,268
362 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,652
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,785
946 sqft
Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, garbage disposal, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Community offers courtyard, parking, pool and elevator. Located a few miles from UCLA, Santa Monica Beach and the Getty Center.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 16 at 12:25 AM
9 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Woodland House
22035 Burbank Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,845
1008 sqft
Woodland House is offering one and two bedroom apartments in Woodland Hills, CA. We are convenient to all of the Warner Center attractions, including Warner Park, the Village, and Westfield Topanga Mall.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 15 at 11:51 PM
$
27 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Marina 41
4157 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,396
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,044
1177 sqft
Close to the marina in Marina Del Ray. Also near Venice Beach. Apartments boast large private balconies with marina and ocean views. On-site billiards room, heated outdoor swimming pool, tennis courts and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
57 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Vert
6606 Variel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,085
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1140 sqft
VERT combines the best of eco-friendly living with the high-quality features and amenities you want in your next community. We designed each open-concept floor plan to maximize space, so you have room to live, work, and play.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
10 Units Available
Central Thousand Oaks
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,346
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,177
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,739
1340 sqft
Furnished one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers fitness center, pool, bbq/grill area, garage parking. Thousand Oaks neighborhood with access to Ventura Freeway, Green Line public transit.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
16 Units Available
Westlake
The Meadows at Westlake Village
605 Hampshire Rd, Westlake Village, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,008
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,840
1338 sqft
Nine miles from beaches and 38 miles west of Los Angeles. Convenient to U.S. 101 and the Westlake Golf Course. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, dishwashers, in-unit laundry, and a patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
13 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,631
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,786
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,133
880 sqft
This community offers recently-renovated units with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents fulfill all their shopping and entertainment needs at Warner Center. There's also an on-site hot tub, pool, tennis court and gym.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 11:51 PM
14 Units Available
Oak Park
Oak Park Apartment Homes
5325 Oak Park Ln, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
942 sqft
Located in the desirable Oak Park neighborhood. Apartments with fully equipped kitchens, large pantries and private balconies in a community boasting panoramic views of the Santa Monica Mountains. Amenities include multiple swimming pools and fitness centers.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 11:51 PM
5 Units Available
Encino
Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,483
1130 sqft
Close to Ventura Blvd with easy access to 101 and 405 freeways. All appliances, including a stainless steel refrigerator and garbage disposal. Granite countertops, hardwood and carpet flooring. Pool, sauna and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
22 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Vela on Ox
21221 W Oxnard St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,184
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,275
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,427
1271 sqft
This is LA. We don’t settle. We know what epic living is. And we know you won’t accept anything less. At Vela, we put higher living at your doorstep.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
74 Units Available
Mid-City
Living at Santa Monica
1519 6th St, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$2,112
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,457
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,025
804 sqft
Close to Santa Monica Place shopping center. Luxury apartment communities with reserved garage parking and ground-level retail stores. Apartment highlights include air conditioning, oval soaking tubs, gourmet kitchens and balconies.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
13 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
City View Apartments at Warner Center
21530 Califa St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,765
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1135 sqft
At City View Apartments at Warner Center, we believe your home should be a sanctuary where you can relax and rejuvenate.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
17 Units Available
Wilshire-Montana
Ocean Palms & Palisades
950 4th St, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,299
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,495
1296 sqft
Walk to Santa Monica Pier, Third Street Promenade, shopping, dining. Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments are recently renovated and include fireplace, on-site laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy smoke-free community with fitness center, parking, internet cafe, business center.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Malibu, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Malibu renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

